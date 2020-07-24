Improvements slated for two Marianna streets, lift station

The city of Marianna, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, has started work on the “Edenfield-Evelyn Street Project.”
City officials in a press release say the project will involve improvements to the West End Lift Station and surface improvements for Edenfield and Evelyn streets.
Evelyn Street is set to receive flood and drainage improvements in addition to water and sewer line improvements. DHM Inc. (formally David H. Melvin Engineering Inc.) of Marianna designed the upgrades and Blankenship Contracting Inc. from Dothan, Alabama will do the work.
Marianna City Commissioner Rico Williams, District 4, was present for the ceremonial start. “City staff and the commission have been working towards this project for some time now,” he said. “We are pleased to be improving this area for the citizens of the community and improving access to city utilities and resources.”
