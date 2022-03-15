In Malone, aid flows to teachers' aide

It was the Thursday before Christmas 2021 when Malone School teachers’ aide Lisa Hertensen finally stopped what she was doing and went to the emergency room to find out why she was in so much pain.

Her legs had been hurting for several days but she had pushed through it trying to finish baking holiday cookies for some businesses in town. She does that every year as a gift to thank them for being there to serve the community as part of its economic lifeblood.

With no fall or any recent injury having occurred, she figured it couldn’t be anything serious enough to interrupt the project. She still had a ton of things to do that night before Christmas Eve.

But suddenly, she was unable to walk.

The ER medical team took an X-ray and a CT scan. They revealed she had a broken right hip and a fractured right femur at the socket where it meets the hip, along with legions in her pelvic area that indicated other serious trouble. Doctors estimated she’d been broken in those places for about a week. Whisked away for further medical attention, including surgery on Christmas Eve to put three pins in her hip, she soon knew the whole truth: She had cancer of the bone, which had resulted from Stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the bone. All of that was new information, the breast cancer discovered in a lymph node biopsy taken the day of her hip surgery.

Doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa are now on her team, and the next step is to determine what exact type of breast cancer she has. Knowing that will help them determine what type of chemotherapy she needs in the first round of dealing with it. They’re giving her a way forward in hope.

“The treatments that they can give me will give me years of life,” she said. “Stage 4 is terminal, and until we went to Moffitt, we were thinking maybe a year. But they can give me years.”

Hertensen most often works with teacher Michelle Laramore in the exceptional student education program at Malone but also assists elsewhere when needed.

She has not worked since the Christmas break. She’s learning to walk again. Her husband, Robert “Doc” Hertensen, has become her caregiver and still works full time at Sunland as a maintenance man. “He’s stepped up in taking care of so much,” she said.

Her colleagues and students at Malone School have also stepped up. They’re putting on fundraisers, with a cake auction coming up as Easter approaches.

Another ongoing donation effort encourages $10 contributions that are awarded with a ticket in gratitude, one that might result in the donor receiving a gift of a freezer, beef prepared to go inside it, and a case of barbecue sauce. A drawing will be held to determine which donor will receive that extra dose of gratitude.

A T-shirt sale is also getting underway. The shirt’s design sends a message to Hertensen from the entire Malone community: “In This Family, No One Fights Alone,” it reads.

Hertensen said she’s well aware of the fight they’re putting up on her behalf and on behalf of Malone middle school math teacher Dena Davis, who also has breast cancer and, just as she had, also found out only weeks ago that she was sick. Hertensen said she is beyond grateful.

“It’s such a family-oriented school, you just have to share with them,” she said in recalling the first time she spoke with them about her illness. “To be quite honest with you, I volunteer for all kinds of things, like the concession stand at basketball games, and sometimes with the FFA, wherever I can be of help, so I’m used to being the giver. It has been overwhelming to have to be the receiver,” Hertensen said. “It is very overwhelming, the love and the compassion that my community here has shown us already. My God has blessed me so much by putting my community in front of me. The first thing, the most important thing, is the love they show me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I miss seeing my school family and the kids every day. The interaction with everybody is awesome and they’re keeping in touch with cards and messages.”

Their efforts, she said, are helping emotionally and practically. The burden of household bills, along with eats on the road fuel, car rentals and other travel expenses related to her illness have been eased by their fundraising, she said. Their love, compassion, and their prayers, she said, are easing some burdens of the heart and soul.

“I try to keep them updated as to what’s going on because this is an extension of my family. I need their prayers and love. It’s not just the financial part. We came from a large community in South Florida, and we would have never, never, had this community outpouring of love down there. This is a small town, one town, our town, one school, one family, our family.”

She said her home church, Friendship Baptist in Malone, has “gone above and beyond” in helping her and that Mount Olive Baptist and Malone Baptist have also been very giving.

She said the school, the churches and the general community are powerful forces joined with her husband, her son, Will, her daughter-in-law Amanda, and her grandchildren, Kimber, Harlan and Jensen. Granddaughter Kimber often helps with the household chores and helps her stand and sit.

“She’s like my right arm sometimes when she’s here,” Hertensen said. “Harlan helps my husband outside and Kimber helps out there, too, sometimes, with the chickens, pigs and cows we have.” Jensen, she said, is too young to assist except to give her priceless smiles that help immeasurably.

Hertensen has a word of advice for others: If you’re having pain that you can’t account for, go see about it immediately. She said she has always had the recommended mammograms and other wellness checks but pushing through the pain instead of addressing it is a personal tendency she would not repeat and hopes that others will reject.

“My mammograms and my pap smears are done all the time, on a regular basis, as the doctors order them. I just had another mammogram last week,” she said several weeks into knowing she was sick. “Even that one wasn’t conclusive. So listen to your body. It’s trying to tell you something. If you have pain that you don’t know the origins of, go see about it. Don’t wait.”

For more information on how you can help Hertensen and Davis, call Malone School at 850-482-9930.