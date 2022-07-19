Inaugural Citizens Academy wraps up month 5 in Jackson County

In March of this year, Jackson County Commissioners launched a seven-month class called Citizens Academy, which is focused on educating and engaging the public in a group setting where participants learn more about all that goes into county government operations.

The first class of the Academy has finished five of its seven sessions. The dates of the next Academy semester will be announced later.

The class meets monthly and consists of 10-12 citizens, county staff, presenters, and typically a Jackson County Commissioner. The class is free to the public.

The program was established after county administration and staff noted what they believed to be a significant disconnect between the average citizen and the county government, officials said in a press release issued near the half-way point of the first Academy session.

The Academy was established based on the notion that “a county operates at its best when there is a working partnership between citizens and local government,” county officials said in the release. “A working partnership is built on trust, and the fastest track to a trust is through healthy and regular communication,” the release continued.

The engagement inherent in the format of the Academy is meant to facilitate that working relationship. County leadership says this is one of the many steps being taken to help strengthen the local government’s relationship with the citizens it serves.

Each class in the semester focuses on a specific department or group of departments, giving a general overview of history, statistics, budget, operations, and daily duties of the people serving in the roles highlighted. Citizens are educated on the importance of each department and the role it plays in the lives of the citizens, as well as the role of a citizen in relation to local government.

County officials say many of the citizens in the class have taken steps to become more connected and involved with local government. Some of those steps include public speaking engagements, serving as poll workers in upcoming elections, as well as advocating for both citizen and government.

The latest class held on July 13, covered constitutional offices. The class heard from Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield, Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway, Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock, and a 14th Judicial Circuit Judge. District 1 Jackson County Commissioner Alex McKinnie was present as well. This session was held in the courtroom of Jackson County Judge Wade Mercer at the Jackson County Courthouse.

In the mid-semester press release, county officials said the program has been a success in large part because of the enthusiastic support of employees, constitutional officers and the willingness of participating class members to give of their personal time and commitment.

“The county has been overwhelmed by the support and participation of such offices and departments. In this way, the class has served as a benefit to the relationships between County offices as well,” the release stated.

“Thank you to the citizens who consistently carve out time from their personal lives to attend this class. Their passion for community is reflected by their dedication to engagement and development as citizens,” the release concluded.