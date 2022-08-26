Incoming D4 commissioner Branch focused on roads, growth, retention

Donnie Branch will soon be sworn into office as the new District 4 Jackson County Commissioner.

As a retired county and state law enforcement professional, it’s no surprise that supporting law enforcement and fire/`rescue services are some of his top stated priorities going into this new phase of public service.

But he has also stated high priorities in the economic realm. In fact, he says, it was feedback in that arena that first got him thinking about making a bid for office.

“Back in January of 2020 (when he and his wife moved back to Jackson County from a single three-year move away from his home county), when we got back, we had things to do here at home We had barns to rebuild from the storm (Hurricane Michael ),” he said, “so I was going around and talking to lots of business people as I was looking for and picking supplies” As he was out and about, he said, “people starting talking to me about running. I just finally made up my mind to do that.”

Branch said his goals are to focus on identifying and meeting needs, both immediate and those that cross a longer span of time. “I’m not looking for a career…I’ve had my career…but I’m just looking to help my community in some way. My children are grown but I have grandchildren and their lives will be impacted by the decisions made now.”

Branch said he thinks the board needs to focus on solving a puzzle.

“I think we’ve got to look at bringing more businesses here,” he said. “There’s some reason they’re not coming. I’m talking about people that could employ 75-100 people. I want us to try to find out why they’re going to two and three other counties around us but not here, and try to correct the problem. I go to other places and see them growing, and I don’t see it here. Somewhere down the line we have issues.”

Asked whether he thought regulations were part of that problem, Branch said he didn’t know but that he felt the county should be willing to study that notion and be willing to revisit any that present unnecessary barriers to growth, while staying committed to protecting the natural resources that set the county apart as a special place to live, work and play.

“I don’t think it will hurt to relook, revisit some regulations if that’s one of the reasons,” Branch said. “I’m all for protecting our natural resources…we have quite a few here, and we still have to look out for the taxpayers that are helping us take care of those natural resources. We should be willing to revisit if we really do need to do that.”

Branch said, too, that the pursuit of new businesses should focus on those willing to pay more than a barely living wage, but that will commit to pay levels that allow employees to live comfortably here, build a career and raise their children.

Jackson County’s young people, he said, shouldn’t have to move away to build lives because of job opportunity and wage limitations if they love it here and want to stay.

Beyond that issue and the need to support law enforcement and rescue departments, Branch said he’s also keen on improving and sustaining dirt-road maintenance, and pursuing paving opportunities when possible.

“I’ve said all the time that there are four essential departments. You’re going to have to have law enforcement, medical and fire support, and a quality road department. If you can’t get to where you need to go, all those other things are in trouble. We lose good people all the time in these kinds of jobs and we’ve got to figure out how to have people want to stay, to retain them,” he said.

“I don’t’ think we have the money to pave a lot, but we can maintain our dirt roads in Jackson County so they don’t tear up people’s cars, and when the time comes and we have the money, I’m all for paving roads that people want paved: Sometimes, neighborhoods don’t even want that because of the increase in traffic that it might mean,” he added.

Of course every county service costs money. Branch said he’ll focus on ways to increase those dollars without raising taxes. He envisions the possibility of imposing some user fees — for instance at launch points on the water — so that certain services can in part self-sustain. Deputies, he points out, have to be paid for manning those launch points and finding another source of funding for that duty would be prudent.

He thinks the county should continue, also to seek out additional recreation-focused organizations to use places like Lake Seminole. “Our natural resources are a good place to start in drawing more visitors here. It can be a real draw,” Branch said. “I can see more fishing tournaments, a big notable event, and I don’t think we’re exploring that as much as we need to. Look at how many go tubing on Spring Creek: It’s a pile of people and we’re not charging anything for it (the use of the launch point). We need to tap into that and I think there’s already a committee looking into it. I’ll be interested to see what they come up with.”

Branch said he’s eager to take on his new duties.

“I thank the people of the district for having the confidence to vote me in, and I want to live up to their and my own expectations,” he said. “I want my grandchildren, or anyone’s grandchildren, to have a place we’ve helped make a little more comfortable. It’s a very nice place to live and I want them to have the opportunity to stay here, enjoy it and keep living here if that’s what they choose.”