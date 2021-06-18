Independence Day events set in Jackson County

Independence Day activities in Jackson County this year include a festival and fireworks show at the MERE Complex on Caverns Road in Marianna and the Freedom Springs Triathlon at Blue Springs Recreational Park.

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host the Independence Day festival and fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, with food trucks, other vendors, bands and children’s activities available at the venue. The local band Heyword will be the special entertainer this year, performing 7-9 p.m. Opening acts will perform 4-7 p.m.

The day’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks launch at 9 p.m. They’ll be sent skyward from a point behind MERE’s t-ball field on the right side of FCI Road as you enter the venue off Caverns Road. Parking will be available on both sides of MERE.

The triathlon at Blue Springs will also be 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, not interfering with the general public’s subsequent access to the park during the normal operating hours that day. It’s located at 5461 Blue Springs Road.