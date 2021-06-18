 Skip to main content
Independence Day events set in Jackson County
Independence Day events set in Jackson County

Independence Day events set

In this file photo from December 2020, a youngster dances as Heyword performs at a local event. The band will be the featured act at an Independence Day party at the MERE complex on July 3.

 FLORIDAN FILE

Independence Day activities in Jackson County this year include a festival and fireworks show at the MERE Complex on Caverns Road in Marianna and the Freedom Springs Triathlon at Blue Springs Recreational Park.

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host the Independence Day festival and fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, with food trucks, other vendors, bands and children’s activities available at the venue. The local band Heyword will be the special entertainer this year, performing 7-9 p.m. Opening acts will perform 4-7 p.m.

The day’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks launch at 9 p.m. They’ll be sent skyward from a point behind MERE’s t-ball field on the right side of FCI Road as you enter the venue off Caverns Road. Parking will be available on both sides of MERE.

The triathlon at Blue Springs will also be 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, not interfering with the general public’s subsequent access to the park during the normal operating hours that day. It’s located at 5461 Blue Springs Road.

Prior to the big Independence Day events at the two venues above, the city of Marianna, Jackson County Commission, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Marianna are all collaborating to present a series of free summer concerts on Thursday nights at Madison Street Park and Citizens Lodge.

Upcoming dates for those shows, all 7-9 p.m. with vendors beginning to serve at 6 p.m., are as follows: June 24 at Madison Street Park in Marianna, and at Citizens Lodge on: July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

The June 24 band is Bama Jam and Friends.

July’s summer events include the AA Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament July 9-15, with games beginning at 9 a.m. on July 10.

