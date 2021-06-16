Individual shot, killed in deputy-involved incident

An individual was shot and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday in a deputy-involved incident, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The name, gender and age of the person killed were withheld, along with the name of the deputy involved, in the initial release issued mid-afternoon Wednesday.

It reads as follows:

“In the early morning of June 16, 2021 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a 9-1-1 call for service in the southwest region of the county. When deputies arrived on scene they were confronted with an armed subject and as a result were involved in a shooting incident.

"The subject was injured and lifesaving measures were performed. Sadly the subject succumbed to their injuries.

"The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave per agency protocol.

"The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office respects the rights of all involved parties. As information from the investigation becomes available, JCSO will make it available.”