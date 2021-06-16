 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Individual shot, killed in deputy-involved incident
0 Comments

Individual shot, killed in deputy-involved incident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An individual was shot and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday in a deputy-involved incident, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The name, gender and age of the person killed were withheld, along with the name of the deputy involved, in the initial release issued mid-afternoon Wednesday.

It reads as follows:

“In the early morning of June 16, 2021 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a 9-1-1 call for service in the southwest region of the county. When deputies arrived on scene they were confronted with an armed subject and as a result were involved in a shooting incident.

"The subject was injured and lifesaving measures were performed. Sadly the subject succumbed to their injuries.

"The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave per agency protocol.

"The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office respects the rights of all involved parties. As information from the investigation becomes available, JCSO will make it available.”

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
COURTESY JCSO
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Local

Woman dies in area I-10 accident

  • Updated

A Mississippi woman was killed and two fellow residents of that state were seriously injured Friday morning after the vehicle they were travel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert