Injury idles cyclist, but he'll ride again

Cycling enthusiast Doug Gorrell pedaled into Jackson County via Sneads in the first week of August as he logged roughly his 390th mile on a 4,500-mile trek he’d planned that would have taken him from Ocoee near Orlando to Burlington, Washington.
He camped that night at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley and then hit the road again, following the path bikers know as the Southern Tier.
He’d noticed signs for Florida Caverns State Park along the way and, although he didn’t have time to linger this time around, he made a note to come back here someday and tour the cave and the park itself, perhaps with his wife and their grown children, when he’s not on a ride.
He said he enjoyed the Falling Waters State Park immensely for its peaceful setting and headed out fresh on the next leg of his tour the following day.
But when he got to Crestview on Aug. 6, nine days into his trip and roughly 110 miles from his Sneads entry into Jackson County, his ride came to an unexpected stop less than a mile from where he’d planned to cease his ride for the day.
He was sideswiped by a young driver at an intersection 520 miles into his journey and one of his wrists was broken in the collision. The bike’s repairable and so is he: Although the wrist break wasn’t a clean one — it required rods and such to mend — he will recover. Gorrell says he will start that journey again once he’s fully well and the time is right.
It had been the adventure he’d hoped for, he said, up to that moment. He’d camped along the way some and spent nights in hotels, too, depending on how he felt and upon other circumstances of each day’s end.
It was purely a pleasure ride for the 57-year-old former police officer and retired environmental health and safety expert. It was his second super-long bike trek in a lifetime of cycling. It was a ride he’d hoped would be filled with pleasant exchanges with strangers. And those came in abundance, he said. Many curious passersby wishing him well along the journey and encouraging him as they heard about his quest at stops along the short way he’d made by Aug. 6. He’d planned to turn north eventually and go along Natchez Chase Trail to Tennessee and then pick up the Transamerica 76 route from there.
“I had over 100 people that were already cheering for me on Facebook just that short way in, giving me all kinds of encouragement,” Gorrell said.
Since the wreck, they’ve stayed with him and cheered him on for another reason.
“They’ve reached out and are extending their sympathy,” he said. “I think that’s really something to appreciate on its own. I had fun, and I’ll start again. I enjoyed talking to people, and their enthusiasm for what I was doing. I took pictures, I got to see parts of my country that I’d never seen, travelled at a leisurely pace, and I don’t regret going, not at all.
“That Friday (Aug. 6) morning after breakfast, a young man stopped me and he gave me all kinds of encouragement. He thought it was so neat of a thing to do, and I really enjoyed that conversation and other interactions I had with people.”
He’d placed a special decal on his bike, a see-through dragonfly outlined in blue, before he’d started. To him, it was a reminder to slow down and enjoy. He and a cycling friend, back in 1998, had talked about the pace of a ride and they came to the conclusion that, if they were able to notice the dragonflies as they rode, then they were going slowly enough to enjoy all the experiences their excursions had to offer.
And he believes that dragonfly pace will ensure adventure the next time he rides — for distance or just around the corner.