Injury idles cyclist, but he'll ride again

It had been the adventure he’d hoped for, he said, up to that moment. He’d camped along the way some and spent nights in hotels, too, depending on how he felt and upon other circumstances of each day’s end.

It was purely a pleasure ride for the 57-year-old former police officer and retired environmental health and safety expert. It was his second super-long bike trek in a lifetime of cycling. It was a ride he’d hoped would be filled with pleasant exchanges with strangers. And those came in abundance, he said. Many curious passersby wishing him well along the journey and encouraging him as they heard about his quest at stops along the short way he’d made by Aug. 6. He’d planned to turn north eventually and go along Natchez Chase Trail to Tennessee and then pick up the Transamerica 76 route from there.

“I had over 100 people that were already cheering for me on Facebook just that short way in, giving me all kinds of encouragement,” Gorrell said.

Since the wreck, they’ve stayed with him and cheered him on for another reason.