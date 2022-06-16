Interim director on job for Jackson County Tourist Development Council

It was his love of swimming and his need for a summer job in college that led young Daniel Darbyshire to dive in as a lifeguard at Blue Springs Recreational Area back in 2018. Four years later, he’s the county’s interim Tourist Development Council (TDC) director.

One of his first big assignments in that new role is coming up, as the county prepares an August festival to celebrate its 200th birthday. He’s the contact person for that event.

He and his parents, Jonn and Anh Darbyshire, moved from Indiana to Grand Ridge when he was 10 years old, his dad coming in to take a job at Apalachee Correctional Institution. As a person who enjoys the great outdoors, the son found his new home county filled with beauty and opportunities to indulge that enjoyment.

He graduated from Sneads High School in 2018 and started at Chipola College soon after. He graduated from Chipola just a few weeks ago with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Management and had earned his Associate in Arts degree from Chipola College in 2020.

As he worked at Blue Springs as a lifeguard, his work ethic led to his appointment as the park manager, then as an environmental service technician working with the Jackson County Parks and Recycling Department at the end of 2021.

He was appointed interim director of the Tourist Development Council in early 2022.

His supervisor in those roles, Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels, said he saw promise in Darbyshie from the start and is confident he’ll do very well in this interim directorship.

“He always had the ability to listen and perform,” Daniels said. “He had the capacity to foresee things that were coming, and he had a very good personal manner with guests of the park. He fit in well with his co-workers. He also always made it a point to be knowledgeable about the park and the county, and he learns very quickly. I thought, when this interim position came up, that this would be a great opportunity for us, to take advantage of his college background in business administration, and for him, to get involved in the operations of government, to better set him up with his long-term career goals.”

Darbyshire said he’s already seen the benefit of working for the county and appreciates the advancement opportunities he’s been given there.

“This has been a whirlwind,” he said. “A lot of the things I was learning in college, I was applying on the job. A lot of things I was learning on the job, I was applying to my studies. In my last semester, one of my classes required me to work as an intern, so I was in a situation where I was already in a position to meet that requirement.”

Darbyshire said he thinks he has a big advantage in his interim position as TDC director.

“The county’s natural assets — the caverns, the hiking trails, the waterways — they pretty much promote themselves,” he said. “Its history is rich and those are two areas of tourism where we can connect to strong, key bases of people that travel seeking out those things.”

Darbyshire is also advancing in his original track with the county: Now he's also a certified lifeguard instructor able to train crew members.

In the coming days, he said, more information will be coming about the Aug. 13 festival. He encourages local organizations to go all in as they consider committing themselves to manning a booth where kids, as well as adults, can experience the best of festival traditions.

He can be reached at 850-209-1223, or at darbyshired@jacksoncountyfl.gov.