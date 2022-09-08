Intramural volleyball season begins at Baptist College of Florida

On August 30, the intramural volleyball season began at the Baptist College of Florida with a game between the team, “Dr. Jump Serve,” named after Academic Dean and Professor Robin Jumper, and “The Winiarski’s,” named after New Testament and Greek Professor Steven Winiarski.

Games are held in the BCF Wellness Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and students not playing are encouraged to come to support their favorite team. The new Intramural Coordinator Christopher Nelson is serving as referee as well as game coordinator.

Teams were organized in the first few weeks of the semester and squad captains include Justice Ballard for “Dr. Jump Serve,” Dawson Troutt for the “Flying Fazoli’s,” Kaleb Dillhyon for “The Winiarski’s,” and Emma Lightsey for “Jolly Ball.”

“Last night, after two successful sets, team ‘Dr. Jump Serve’ won the match,” Nelson said in a press release. One of the most notable performance came from Kimberly Button, Nelson said. She served 14 times in a row and helped her team gain the win, he said.

For more information on student life and events, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.