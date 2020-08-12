You have permission to edit this article.
Isaiah Long awarded Zaxby's Torbett scholarship
Isaiah Long awarded Zaxby’s Torbett scholarship

Isaiah Long awarded Zaxby's Torbett scholarship

From left, are: Rex and Dana Torbett (Riley Torbett’s parents), Isaiah Long, Paula Figgars (Marianna Zaxby’s General Manager), and Seth Reed (Zaxby’s Regional Manager).

 ZAXBY'S, PROVIDED

Zaxby’s of Marianna has selected Mertie Payton “Isaiah” Long as recipient of the company’s annual Zaxby’s Riley Torbett Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

This scholarship honors the memory of Riley Torbett. He was a beloved member the Marianna community and an outstanding student athlete at Marianna High School, and it commemorates his exemplary character and integrity, company officials said in a press release.

“Long is very deserving of this honor,” the release continued. “On behalf of Zaxby’s of Marianna, Isaiah will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to his college of choice, Chipola College,” said Danny DeMersseman, President/CEO, Zaxby’s of Marianna

“We are honored to offer this annual scholarship to Marianna High School seniors in memory of an amazing young man, Riley Torbett. We are pleased to give this year’s scholarship to Isaiah Long, who possesses so many of the same qualities Riley was known for…leadership, service and integrity. Congratulations Isaiah,” DeMersseman concluded.

Long is a product of Marianna High School, where he completed advanced placement and honors courses. He was dual-enrolled at Chipola College for two years. He was a member of a two-time district Academic Bowl championship team, and was a member of several school and community organizations, including the Anchor and Beta clubs, the Jackson County NACP Youth group, where he served as vice president for two years, the Student Government Association, and a Random Acts of Kindness Club chapter. He has been a regular visitor at local nursing homes on special occasions.

He filmed and edited the HGTV Hometown Takeover for Marianna, volunteers at a local food bank at Christmas, and organized homecoming activities at his school.

He plans to pursue a degree in pre-law with a minor in history.

