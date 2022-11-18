It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas

Marianna crews were busy this week getting some Christmas decorations in place ahead of Thanksgiving.

Workers on Tuesday used a bucket truck to get a wagon-load of candy canes and wreaths installed overhead along part of Lafayette Street, as well as some figures in Confederate Park.

Several other municipalities in Jackson County will be doing likewise this week as the big holiday season begins.

Marianna’s Christmas parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, with a festival to follow in Madison Street Park.

Additionally, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1 are the setup days for Main Street Marianna’s “Lights on the Landing” fundraising project, wherein businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to place and decorate six-feet-tall Christmas trees in Lafayette Landing Park.

Main Street Marianna will use the $150 participation fee to further the organization’s various community projects throughout the coming year. For details visit mainstreetmarianna.org and click on the Lights on the Landing sponsor guide under the Events tab.

Main Street Marianna is also co-hosting “Holidays on the Halfshell” with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. The Dec. 15 event starts at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Landing and features oysters, chili, Brunswick stew and s’mores.