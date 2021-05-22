 Skip to main content
It's Pilot Club birthday calendar time again
PILOT CLUB OF MARIANNA

It's birthday calendar time again

It’s birthday calendar time again

Melissa Krebeck, left, and Rochelle Wagner, both members of the Pilot Club of Marianna, discuss the Pilot Club Community Birthday Calendar.

 PILOT CLUB OF MARIANNA, PROVIDED

Work has started on the 2022 Pilot Club of Marianna Community Birthday Calendar, which will be the 68th edition.

Pilot Club members are taking orders now for calendars at $3.50 each, and you may list birthdays, anniversaries, birthdays in memory, or club meeting dates on the calendar for just $.50 a listing.

Proceeds from this fundraiser help with various projects, such as a Nursing Scholarship at Chipola College, support for Sunland, JCARC, Chipola Area Autism Resource Center, Meals on Wheels, and Special Olympics.

Contact any Pilot member, or calendar chairman Claudia Smith at 850-272-2706, to place an order or if you have questions.

