It’s time to grow winter herbs

As Jackson County endures some harsh winter weather it may seem odd to think right now about gardening. But Jackson County’s new Horticulture Extension Agent, Ashley Stonecipher advises that the time is right and the temperatures on target for growing several herbs.
Most of those can go directly into the ground or an outside pot, but one popular herb, basil, will need to be in a windowsill at this point, instead.
“As we go into the winter here in the Panhandle the following herbs will do well: cilantro, parsley, fennel, thyme, chives, oregano, sage and dill,” she said in a recent press release, going on to offer specific notes on each of those. Those guiding remarks are below:
“Basil is a popular herb but will need to be inside by a kitchen window this time of year. It will drop leaves below 40 degrees F (Fahrenheit).
Cilantro needs full to partial sun, excellent soil drainage, and can be sued at 6 inches in height. The dry seeds are used to make the spice Coriander.
Parsley loves the cool weather and will bloom in the spring. Parsley likes afternoon shade. The seeds do take longer to germinate so do not give up on this plant. The root has a strong flavor and is used in holiday dishes. Parsley is beneficial to your health and contains vitamins A, C, K and is also high in calcium and iron.
Fennel needs full sun and moist soil. Fennel should not be planted near dill or cilantro because it will cross pollinate and reduce seed production. Fennel is good for digestive health and the shoots, leaves, and seeds are all useful in cooking. This plant also is host to the black swallowtail caterpillar.
Thyme needs full sun, well-drained soil and is extremely drought tolerant. Thyme does very well in a windowsill. This plant is highly attractive to bees and creates a delicious honey.
Chives prefer sunlight and well-drained soil. This can be used for an onion or garlic flavor to your dish. It will need to be divided every couple of years since it grows so well here. Also, (they are) very good mixed into butter or cream cheese as a spread.
Oregano is the most widely used culinary and medicinal herb. It has tiny purple flowers that bloom all summer. It needs full sun and well-drained soil. Its best flavor is when you harvest the leaves as the flower buds form. The stems can be cut and dried and used in the cooking as well.
Sage needs full sun and very well drained soil. It is a small silvery leaf plant that is a very popular seasoning during Thanksgiving for turkey. It is also good on other poultry.
Dill likes full sun as well and serves as a host plant to the Black Swallowtail Butterfly. It is a very aromatic herb used both for its leaves and the seeds.”
Stonecipher also offered harvesting tips for herbs.
“When harvesting herbs look for leaves that are young and tender with good color,” she said in the release. “Wash your herbs and pick them as you need them for best flavor, unless you plan to store them. When storing fresh herbs, it is important to know that they lose their flavor over time. They will store in the refrigerator from one to three weeks...and if dried can last up to three years.”
Stonecipher also knows that spring gardeners will have some tasks in the weeks ahead as they prep for the next season of vegetable plantings. She has a workshop scheduled for this month to help with that, along with a tri-state cucurbit conference that is expected to draw people from across the Alabama and Georgia state lines.
