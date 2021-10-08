It took a village: Grand Ridge youth and elders in action

Evidence of youth’s ability to make a difference in their world was abundant in Grand Ridge last Saturday, along with proof that working with their elders can make them even more powerful forces for good.

It all started with thoughts about Christmas. Grand Ridge Town Council member Kim Applewhite was looking forward to the big party that the town leadership puts on for the community to celebrate that holiday each year.

She approached Grand Ridge middle school FFA sponsor Shawna Scott Ferguson. She asked if Ferguson’s club members could make some wooden cutouts for use in decorating for the festivities around Town Hall.

Ferguson assured her they could. Their conversation continued and somewhere in it, Applewhite spoke of other community needs that were on her mind.

The landscape in the town’s John Thomas Porter Recreational Complex, which is located near town hall and next to the school off State Road 69, was growing a bit out of hand. That was also true of the landscape features that frame the town’s two welcome signs on U.S. 90. The park had other maintenance issues that normally were handled by inmate crews until the COVID-19 pandemic and/or other factors took them out of play in recent months.