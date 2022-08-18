Jackson Correctional Institution goes on recruiting binge

Right now, Jackson Correctional Institution Warden Scott May needs 75 to 100 correctional officers to fill open slots at that state prison in Malone, which stands alone in a unique mission.

Almost two years ago, JCI became the first in Florida and in the nation to be designated as a place where state inmates with significant behavioral problems at their home prisons could be sent for a temporary remedial stay.

There, under a very structured program, the goal is to help them build a new way of dealing with conflict, if that’s their issue, and/or adhering to other key rules of prison life they’ve violated.

It’s geared to providing an environment focused on helping them develop problem-solving skills, make better decisions, and learn techniques for modifying their behavior so that they can return to their original prison and dwell more consistently within the rules. And ultimately, for those not sentenced to life behind bars, the larger goal is to help them eventually return to society as an individual better equipped to deal with life on the outside.

Although working in an innovative pilot program like this can be a high note on an officer’s resume because it speaks of experience in dealing with some difficult prisoners, JCI and almost all other Florida prison haven’t been able to compete well for workers against some other such facilities. Starting pay at federal institutions, for instance, has been much higher for correctional officers than at Florida’s state prisons.

But a change has come in that situation: Florida legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently authorized a new and significantly higher rate of starting pay for prison employees.

May and his team are on a series of recruitment missions to spread the word about that, about the many opportunities for advancement within the system, and about other positive things job-seekers may not know about JCI.

Starting pay is now $20 an hour for rank-and-file correction officers there and in Florida prisons overall, coming to $41,600 a year for someone working 80 hours every two weeks. That’s more than $8,000 higher than the previous starting annual starting total of about $33,500.

But because the institution is now on an 85-hour pay period, with workers on the job at least 8.5 hours a day, that brings the actual annual total to $43,100. And under the current high manpower shortage, there are many opportunities for overtime, and that can drive the annual total much higher.

“I need all the people I can get,” May said. “We’re about 75 to 100 positions down, now. We have several recruitment opportunities coming up at events around the area, so I’m hopeful we can draw and retain some quality people. The salary increase was effective July 1 and we have seen an uptick in the application flow since then, so we are optimistic.”

The most recent recruitment event was last Saturday at Jackson County’s bicentennial celebration in Marianna. JCI shared a booth with some other state institutions at that event.

One talking point was this: “We have a retention bonus: $1,000 for someone that stays here for at least two years , a $1,500 retention for those with five-to-eight years, and a $2,500 retention for those with eight years and above. I say a bonus, but really, it’s more than that.” It’s not a one-shot thing, he explained. “It’s added to the salary and it applies toward retirement,” May said.

There are other key recruitment tools, as well.

“Working for DOC is more than just a correctional officer coming to an institution and being a dorm officer,” May said. “There is such a vast number of avenues that the entry person can have. Once you come in, whatever you want to do to invest in yourself, you’ll be able to progress . We have so many training and leadership opportunities that we need to let our potential entry-level people know about. I started as a correctional officer at age 19, and I applied myself to those opportunities. That allowed me, through some mentors and hard work, to advance to now being a warden.”

Recruitment efforts will also focus on the possible job rewards that go deeper than money.

“It is very rewarding to be able to take in these people from all kinds of backgrounds and offer programs that help them live in better ways,” May said. “They’re fathers, brothers, significant others, sons…they’re real people that we’re housing and helping here.”

May said only roughly three inmates have had to go through the program more than once so far.

Upcoming area recruitment appearances by the JCI staff include the Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival on Sept. 10 in Dothan, Alabama. The team will be there most of the day.

On Sept. 17, they’ll be at the Scottish Games at Culpepper Field in Daleville, Alabama, again manning a booth most of the day.

On Oct. 15, they’ll be at the Graceville Harvest Festival.

On Oct. 29, they’ll have a booth at the Sunland Fall Festival.

And on Nov. 4-13, they’ll be set up at the Peanut Festival in Dothan.

Their hours in most cases will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with two extra afternoon hours at the Peanut Festival.