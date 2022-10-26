Jackson Correctional Institution hosts community 'trunk or treat'

Jackson Correctional Institution (JCI) hosted its second annual trunk-or-treat event last Thursday, Oct. 20.

Hundreds of families in Jackson County participated in the Halloween event, where JCI provided free food and games.

“Events like these give us an opportunity to share our family atmosphere with the community,” said Recruitment Sergeant Carlene Morales.

“We are one big family here at Jackson CI, and we are proud to show it.”

Jackson CI administration hopes to continue and expand the tradition for years to come, officials said.