Jackson Correctional Institution warden talks about innovations

Warden Scott May is leading an innovative mission at Jackson Correctional Institution (JCI) — it's the first of its kind in the state prison system and also the first in the U.S.

Before he talked about that key topic, Tuesday's guest speaker at the monthly Republican Club of West Florida meeting, fielded some questions.

May was asked during the session about rumors of ongoing prison closures in the state, and, while he said there are few certainties about that, he also made this comment: “There’s unofficial talk about a couple possible, but I can tell you now it’s not in Jackson County.”

He covered a lot of other ground, including the transition from 12-hour to 8.5-hour shifts for prison workers, the incentives staff members are being offered for recruiting others to work for the system beset by shortages at many facilities, and about hopes for salary improvements.

May then outlined the Malone facility’s new mission: It has been assigned to carry out a first-of-its-kind program in the United States. JCI is 10 months into it.

It’s part of an innovation of Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, who took over that job in January of 2019 and implemented a new way of managing prison populations.