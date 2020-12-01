 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Correctional to host Dec. 3 job fair at Chipola
0 comments
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Jackson Correctional to host Dec. 3 job fair at Chipola

  • 0
Jackson Correctional to host Dec. 3 job fair
CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, be at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33.5K, receive on the job paid training, earn tuition-free college (six hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
The pardoned collard
Local

The pardoned collard

The traditional turkey-pardoning may take place at the White House this Thanksgiving as usual, but there’s also at least one collard plant in …

+3
See Christmas in Chattahoochee
Local

See Christmas in Chattahoochee

Chattahoochee merchants, private citizens, its Main Street organization, business property owners, and other supporters of the town are joinin…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 25-27:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert