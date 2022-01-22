 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson Correctional to host hiring event at Chipola College Feb. 17
Jackson Correctional to host hiring event at Chipola College Feb. 17

The Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Thursday, Feb. 17, 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, be at least 18, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or equivalent GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $38.5k, receive on-the-job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.

