Jackson Correctional to host job fair Jan. 21 at Chipola College
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

  • Updated
The Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Thursday, Jan. 21, from 9-2 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, be at least 18, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or equivalent GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33.5k, receive on the job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.

