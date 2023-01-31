 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County accepting applications for Citizens Academy

In 2022, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners launched "Citizens Academy." The intent of this course is to bridge the gap between citizen and local government.

The next semester is just around the corner, with the first session on March 1. Jackson County's Citizens Academy is an educational course designed to help citizens learn more about their local government.

It offers an in-depth look at the departments and operations of the county government, as well as the roles and responsibilities of elected officials.

In addition, the course will provide insight into the inner workings of local government and how citizens can be more involved in their community.

Through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, and engaging discussions, participants will gain a better understanding of the political landscape and how they can become an active part of their local government.

The Citizens Academy is an opportunity for citizens to become informed and empowered, and to make their voices heard.

Citizens are encouraged to apply online. Applications (containing course information, dates, and details) can be found at: https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/projects/jackson-county-citizens-academy/.

