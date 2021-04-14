Jackson County acts to tidy up landscape

Jackson County Commissioners took action on Tuesday that will tidy up the landscape.

In their Tuesday regular session, the board voted to hire eight individuals to fill mowing jobs for no more than six months each, thereby eliminating the need to pay retirement or include them in the employee insurance/benefits program.

The OPS workers will be on a staggered schedule, one set from roughly April through September and the other from October to March, so that mowing along paved county road rights-of-way will be done year-round. The workers will be paid $15 an hour. Their routes will encompass about 1,045 miles.

The board also, in a subsequent special meeting that day, authorized hiring two additional people they’ll assign to brush-cutting duties.

Commissioners also hired a company to do litter pickup ahead of the mowers and to do a bit of special one-time mowing around guard rails, signs and other obstacles as an additional task.

Collins Land Services will do the one-time special mowing for $25,404, and the litter pickup 12 times a year for a little more than $293,000, for a total contract price of roughly $318,568. The one-year contract allows for two optional renewal years.