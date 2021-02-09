Jackson County adds days to Blue Springs season

Jackson County Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the Jackson Blue Springs Recreation Area schedule by the equivalent of more than three weeks for the 2021 season.

Instead of starting Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, the board agreed to a “season opener” from March 20-28 to correspond with local schools’ spring break, and thereafter on weekends-only until Memorial Day weekend.

During that holiday, the park’s regular seven-day-a-week season schedule will commence.

Hours of operation in all cases will be 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The park will thereafter be open on the following dates:

From April through May: April 3-4; April 10-11; April 17-18; April 24-25; May 1-2; May 8-9; May 15-16; May 22-23; May 29-31.

Remaining open periods: From June 1-Aug. 15; Aug. 21-22; Aug. 28-29; Sept. 4-6.

In another matter related to the park, Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to authorize use of the $68,3779 the county received in Hurricane Michael-related insurance money. It will be used to replace equipment in the park’s inventory that was damaged by the storm.