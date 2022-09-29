Jackson County administration reorganizes

Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels recently announced the reorganization of the Jackson County Administration department.

“Upon the departure of former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell, I have been evaluating the best next steps,” Daniels said in a press release. “We are at a critical budget time that requires realizing savings with this departure.”

She anticipates that the adjustments will result in annual savings of $70,000 to $80,000. The following changes have been made:

Public Works Director Rett Daniels has been named Deputy County Administrator over Field Operations. In addition to his current duties as public works director over parks, recycling, utilities and animal control), he will become the person to whom the Facilities and Road and Bridge departments directly report. “Rett has proven his ability to work across multiple departments,” the release states.

In other reorganizational moves, several departments that formerly fell to the Deputy County Administrator will now report to the County Administrator. Those include the library system, veteran’s services, the Tourist Development Council (TDC) department, county extension services, human resources, and information technology.

Grants and Contracts Coordinator Sarah Sun and Administrative Services Director Hunter Potts will take on most of the budgetary and daily duties from the former deputy county administrator, in addition to continuing their current duties. Sun is now also the official budget director (she will also keep grants and contracts) and will report directly to the administrator.

Potts is now Sun’s budget back-up and will also be directly involved in policy development.

Administrative Assistant Brigitte Rehberg is now also the county’s business manager. She will keep her previous duties and assume a broader scope of responsibility within the administration department.

Executive Assistant/PIO Dylan Bass will be retitled to Public Communications Officer. This position will focus on public communications through traditional means, as well as social media management, community relations, and special event planning.

Daniels said further evaluation of organizational needs is underway.