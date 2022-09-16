Jackson County Administrator speaks at Marianna Rotary Club meeting

As guest speaker at Wednesday’s Marianna Rotary Club meeting, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels focused her talk on the county’s new Citizens Academy program, outlining how it works and why it was put in place.

With the first session of the Academy completed — it ran from March to August — she’s looking to spark interest in the next round, slated to begin next March and run through September.

In it, students visit once each moth with representatives of various county departments, learning more about the things the employees are responsible for, how they’re funded, and how their departments intertwine with others. They also learn more about how members of the community can have input. In that way over the course of the seven months, they’ll come away more grounded in county operations as a whole and in the citizen’s role.

Daniels said the Academy is a major component in a larger quest to bridge the gap between the community and the government that serves it. It has been a stated hope of hers that more citizens begin to see themselves and the county government as partners building the future of the community together with fuller understanding of each other.

At Rotary, to give the group an idea of what a student will experience, she gave a brief accounting of her own department, its role in county operations and in relation to the Jackson County Commission board.

Daniels said she’s hoping the Rotary members will share what they learned with others and that potentially some will sign up as a result of the summary.

She also spoke of the county’s continuing efforts to develop the Endeavor property as a hub of economic activity and visionary programs that will cast the county as a leading community of the future.