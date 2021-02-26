Jackson County approves solar field

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve a development order authorizing Gulf Power/Florida Power and Light to establish a solar field near Hollister and Dellwood-Cypress Roads on a roughly 578-acre piece of land.
District 4 board member Eric Hill cast the lone no vote.
The project site lies within his district, where many but not all residents who live nearby have expressed displeasure over the solar project being so near their properties.
Several of them, as in previous meetings, on Tuesday talked about some of their primary concerns: The potential for a negative effect on property values, the change it will mean to the look of the area they settled in for its wealth of wildlife and undeveloped expanses, and the fact that the new use spells a significant reduction of the roaming territory so many animals have had access to for so long. Many had hoped the property would be replanted in trees after Hurricane Michael destroyed or damaged so many there.
Company representative have countered their arguments. They say a study it did around some solar sites across 10 states concluded that the presence of solar fields have no appreciable effect on the value of nearby properties.
The say that they’ll have a 50-foot setback from the border of the property and that they‘re working with the locals to mitigate as best they can the change to the view that will result from the project. They’re planting certain types of trees along the border that will, to some extent provide a buffer against that new look. Additionally, based on those residents’ displeasure over the company’s original plan to surround the field with a chain-link fence, it switched to a wood fence for a more natural appearance. One small piece of the land will still have to be surrounded by a chain-link fence to ensure safety of one component of the solar project.
The majority of land will be covered by roughly 300,000 dark blue solar panels. They’ll rotate daily with the movement of the sun, from east to west, and then be shifted back to the east again overnight. To be installed on a slant, they’ll be at 7 feet at their highest point and about 2 feet high at their lowest.
It will be the third Gulf Power/FPL solar field in Jackson County, with one, Blue Indigo, already in operation near Campbellton, and another, Blue Springs Solar Energy Center, in early development approximately one-half mile south of the intersection of Lawrence Road and Blue Springs Road. All are of similar size and capable of generating 74.5 megawatts of energy, or enough to serve about 15,000 households.
They will not serve the local area, however, as other companies have exclusive provider rights in those areas. The company said Tuesday it is exploring a potential fourth solar site in Jackson County, but offered no further details.
The field will be a quiet neighbor. But the noise it has raised in the hearts of many neighbors has not abated.
In contrast to that, supporters of the project are making some noise of their own.
At the Tuesday meeting, supporters of the solar field had their say. Roy Baker of Opportunity Florida, Richard Williams of Chipola CareerSource, engineer David Melvin, Darwin Gilmore of Chipola College, Carmen Smith of Habitat for Humanity, and Tiffany Garling of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce all spoke of Gulf Power’s reputation as a good community member that has proven its commitment to the welfare of Jackson County.
The company has in numerous ways supported the local community, especially by way of funding projects aimed at advancing the county’s quest to grow its economy and bring more businesses here, they said.
Many supporters also said they felt that having this and other solar fields here helps build Jackson County’s reputation as a clean-energy hub and that such reputation could help grow the economy.
It is expected to be in operation by December 2022.