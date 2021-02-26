Jackson County approves solar field

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve a development order authorizing Gulf Power/Florida Power and Light to establish a solar field near Hollister and Dellwood-Cypress Roads on a roughly 578-acre piece of land.

District 4 board member Eric Hill cast the lone no vote.

The project site lies within his district, where many but not all residents who live nearby have expressed displeasure over the solar project being so near their properties.

Several of them, as in previous meetings, on Tuesday talked about some of their primary concerns: The potential for a negative effect on property values, the change it will mean to the look of the area they settled in for its wealth of wildlife and undeveloped expanses, and the fact that the new use spells a significant reduction of the roaming territory so many animals have had access to for so long. Many had hoped the property would be replanted in trees after Hurricane Michael destroyed or damaged so many there.

Company representative have countered their arguments. They say a study it did around some solar sites across 10 states concluded that the presence of solar fields have no appreciable effect on the value of nearby properties.