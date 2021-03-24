Jackson County Arc director speaks to Pilot Club

Jackson County Arc Director Frances Henderson and her assistant Vicki Baxter gave an informative presentation to the Pilot Club of Marianna at their recent program meeting.

The JC Arc serves adults with cognitive or developmental disabilities and helps them to learn life skills which allow them to live and work independently in our community.

JC Arc supports one group home in Marianna and has mobile work crews that provide services to several local businesses and other contracts which employ their clients, giving them an opportunity to gain valuable job skills and earn a paycheck. During the current COVID crisis some of their services have had to be scaled back but they are hoping to be back with their full program as conditions improve.

The JC Arc Center on Penn Avenue serves as a recreation and education hub for their clients. They provide job skills training, on-the-job coaching and job placement, and teach social skills.

Their work crews perform custodial duties for local businesses, and grounds work for businesses and private citizens. They also provide litter pickup on primary roads.