Jackson County asked to apply for grant to help Jackson Hospital

Jackson County Commissioners tentatively agreed last week to apply for a grant of more than $2 million through the Community Development Block Grant Program’s special COVID-19 relief fund, in hopes it can help Jackson Hospital make its third floor a suite of negative-pressure rooms.
Because the money is only available to local governments, the hospital can’t apply for the funds directly. If the money were awarded, Jackson County would be the holder of it and the entity through which the related work projects were bid and paid for, but the county has not financial obligation and the grant requires no match.
Before the county can finalize its decision to go forward with the application, though, two public hearings must held to give other grant-interested entities an opportunity to also ask the county to apply for the grant on their behalf, instead, or for some other treatment of the grant opportunity. It also gives the general public a chance to weigh in on the county’s plan before it makes a final decision on whether to proceed with the application. The county can only apply for funding of one project under the rules of this grant program.
It will seek $2-3 million for renovations on the third floor of the hospital that would give that entire floor a set of negative-pressure rooms. The third floor’s heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) system would be replaced with a new outfit that would give each room its own filtering system.
In negative-pressure rooms, the air pressure inside the room is lower than that outside the room, a key circumstances limiting the spread of COVID-19 from infected patients to others when the doors to their rooms are opened. Negative pressure keeps contaminated air inside the room from escaping to the outside.
If the grant is awarded and the HVAC changes are made as planned, uncontaminated air will flow in and contaminated air would be sucked out through exhaust systems to filter and clean the contaminated air before it’s vented out of the hospital.
Currently, the hospital uses portable air scrubbers to achieve negative pressure in certain rooms on multiple floors as needed, with plywood in the windows and plastic sheeting also employed in achieving the goal. Scrubbers are essentially portable filters that remove possibly dangerous particles from the air, but they’re not permanent solutions.
Jackson Hospital CEO Brooke Donaldson appeared before commissioners to explain the need, saying the money could allow the hospital to create an entire floor of negative-pressure rooms, and, with double-occupancy possible in those 19 that exist on the third floor, create nearly 40 beds in that space.
“It’s a much better situation for patients, staff and visitors,” Donaldson said, “because it does allow those infections to be contained in this isolation.”