Jackson County asked to apply for grant to help Jackson Hospital

Jackson County Commissioners tentatively agreed last week to apply for a grant of more than $2 million through the Community Development Block Grant Program’s special COVID-19 relief fund, in hopes it can help Jackson Hospital make its third floor a suite of negative-pressure rooms.

Because the money is only available to local governments, the hospital can’t apply for the funds directly. If the money were awarded, Jackson County would be the holder of it and the entity through which the related work projects were bid and paid for, but the county has not financial obligation and the grant requires no match.

Before the county can finalize its decision to go forward with the application, though, two public hearings must held to give other grant-interested entities an opportunity to also ask the county to apply for the grant on their behalf, instead, or for some other treatment of the grant opportunity. It also gives the general public a chance to weigh in on the county’s plan before it makes a final decision on whether to proceed with the application. The county can only apply for funding of one project under the rules of this grant program.