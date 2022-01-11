Jackson County asks for help with Lake Seminole

He went on to relate a personal experience. “...I participated as a Marshal for the 2021 Bass Master Elite Series. This event consists of 101 of the Best of the Best anglers around the world, who compete each event for a prize of $100,000.00 and the bragging rights of the prestigious “Blue Trophy.” As a Marshal you are paired with a different Elite Angler for the four (4) day tournament. While in the company of these anglers I would often share the passion of my “Home Lake” (Lake Seminole) in hopes of this enthusiasm fostering additional dialogue. Unanimously and each time I would inquire about any of their fishing experiences on Lake Seminole, the answer was unequivocally consistent throughout: “There’s simply too much grass in the lake.” As an angler myself, I join these professionals in this observation and add as they did, “some grass is good and the fishing can be really good, but there is currently way too much vegetation in Lake Seminole to be effective at any professional level of competition.”