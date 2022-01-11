Jackson County asks for help with Lake Seminole

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to join neighboring Gadsden County and two counties in Georgia in asking the U.S. Corps of Engineers to marshal all its forces in helping save Lake Seminole from invasive aquatic vegetation and the after-effects of Hurricane Michael.
The conditions together prevent the full use of the lake and its shorelines, the county’s resolution asserts, and that circumstance causes major negative economic and social effects.
The Corps is being asked “to prioritize its efforts, resources, and manpower to participate in corrective and preventative measures” to address conditions that prevent the full realization of the Lake’s benefits. Seminole County and Decatur County in Georgia have adopted a similar joint resolution.
The county’s version goes on to speak of not only the local impacts but those visited upon regional and bordering state populations that use or want to use the lake for recreational, commercial, and industrial purposes. The resolution states that “...the prevention of such uses has and continues to cause major economic and social effects to the communities, businesses, and governmental entities” and that the costs of addressing the problems “are insurmountable by local entities without participation by the impoundment’s principal caretaker.”
The governmental entities “join to urge that Lake Seminole be recognized as such a critical asset not only for their communities, but also for Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama, and North Florida populace and in doing so cause the Corps of Engineers to prioritize its efforts, resources, and manpower to participate in corrective and preventative measures in curing the conditions that prevent the full realization of the impoundment’s impact on these counties, regions, and states,” the resolution reads.
It goes on to say that the counties stand ready to cooperate with the Corps to help insure that the full potential and uses of the lake are realized.
Aggressive invasive vegetation exists in Lake Seminole’s main body and its back waters, like Fish Pond Drain, Cypress Pond, Spring Creek, Sealey Point, and Mac’s Point (Formerly known as Jack Wingate’s Lodge near Bainbridge, Georgia), asserts Nick Harwell, an individual from Seminole County, Georgia that advocates for more action by the Corps.
Hydrilla, milfoil, and hyacinth were mentioned as specific problems in his October, 2021 letter to the Corps.
“(R)esidents are continually informed by representatives of the US Army Corp of Engineers that the conditions associated with the aquatic vegetation life exist as a result of limited or no funding at the federal level,” his letter stated.
He said in the letter that a recent lake tour affirmed that many of the lake’s channel markers regulated by the US Army Corp of Engineers “have been neglected.”
The vast majority of the markers, he asserts, “have absolutely no reflectability which creates tremendous liability for those agencies responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the navigational waterways. Not only do these channel markers fail the reflectability specification requirements, but they also lack in sequence of separation...which is largely in part to Hurricane Michael that caused significant and catastrophic damage to the Northwest Florida Panhandle in October 2018 as it moved through the Donalsonville and Bainbridge, Georgia areas ultimately impacting both the Chattahoochee and Flint River Systems encompassing all navigational back waters of Lake Seminole at large.”
Fallen trees from that storm also “compromise the navigational back waterways of Lake Seminole,” he wrote. “Further complicating the matter,” he added, are “the many trees that are referred to as “leaners” that only await yet another tropical storm and or hurricane of any strength causing them to topple down into these same navigational back waterways thus altering the ability for recreational and angler traffic to access the main tributaries of Lake Seminole as well as the Flint and Chattahoochee River Systems.”
Because of the problems on the lake, he says, some highly populated lakeside areas leave those homeowners without access to the main lake/back water from their docks.
In the same boat are some business owners situated on and dependent on the lake, like Big Jim’s Trail’s End, Mac’s Point (formerly known as Jack Wingate’s Lodge) and Fin and Feathers, which is opening soon, he said.
Alternative back water routes which grant access to Lake Seminole, Flint and Chattahoochee River Systems are also hampered.
Recreational areas like Three Rivers State Park in Jackson County and several others on the lake are also at a disadvantage.
Those and all other areas of Lake Seminole, Flint and Chattahoochee River Systems should also be priorities of the agency, he said.
He also spoke of the Corps’ Lake Seminole Hydrilla Action Plan, noting that the document reportedly states that hydrilla was first discovered in the lake in 1967 but that a management plan for it was not developed until the 1990s. According to him, the Corps plan was finalized in 1998. “If my math serves me correctly,” he wrote, “that is a Thirty-One (31) year gap from the time that Hydrilla was first discovered in Lake Seminole up to the 1998 report and yet not only do these same conditions exist, but they are magnified...”
He went on to relate a personal experience. “...I participated as a Marshal for the 2021 Bass Master Elite Series. This event consists of 101 of the Best of the Best anglers around the world, who compete each event for a prize of $100,000.00 and the bragging rights of the prestigious “Blue Trophy.” As a Marshal you are paired with a different Elite Angler for the four (4) day tournament. While in the company of these anglers I would often share the passion of my “Home Lake” (Lake Seminole) in hopes of this enthusiasm fostering additional dialogue. Unanimously and each time I would inquire about any of their fishing experiences on Lake Seminole, the answer was unequivocally consistent throughout: “There’s simply too much grass in the lake.” As an angler myself, I join these professionals in this observation and add as they did, “some grass is good and the fishing can be really good, but there is currently way too much vegetation in Lake Seminole to be effective at any professional level of competition.”
He said he had talked to a number of businesses that depend on the lake and that some reported that “their customers—some new and others reoccurring—repeatedly stated that they would not return to Lake Seminole until such time that that the grass issues had been addressed and visible signs of improvement were present. This in itself is having and will continue to have far reaching significant and rippling impacts,” he said.
He went on to suggest that funding should be allocated in a phased approach, first targeting priority areas.
“Make no mistake,” he continued, “if correction is not made in a timely manner, historic Lake Seminole could potentially be lost forever with the massive population of waterways that are already overtaken with aquatic vegetation life.”