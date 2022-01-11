Jackson County asks state lawmakers to restore reduced funding

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved letters going to Florida Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and state Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) that seek the legislators’ help in having an allocation fully funded by Florida lawmakers which was significantly below the expected amount. It falls more than $250,000 short of what Jackson County expected.
The funding is part of the state’s Local Government Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. In it, there are three types of distributions: “Ordinary,” “Emergency,” and “Supplemental.” All eligible counties and municipalities get a share of “Ordinary.” Just 20 counties qualify for “Emergency,” and only 17 qualify for “Supplemental.”
Supplemental is funded through a transfer from Emergency, and Jackson County is one of the 17 that qualify for it.
Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell, in an agenda report to the board, explained the problem.
“Recently, it was determined that the appropriation for the Supplemental Distribution has been funded at an amount less than what the statutory formula provides and, as a result, our share of the Supplemental Distribution has been reduced through a proration.”
Each of the 17 qualifying counties experienced a reduction in this circumstance.
“The Supplemental Distribution has been funded at $592,958 (the total for the 17 counties combined). Full funding for the Supplemental Distribution is calculated by the statutes to be approximately $2,335,547 (the expected total for the 17 counties combined).”
The 17 shared the hit when the supplemental was reduced by $1,742,589 (for all 17 combined) from the amount calculated by the formula to the amount appropriated in the GAA (General Appropriations Act).”
“For Jackson County, the funded amount should have been $336,654, of which $85,471 was funded – that leaves a difference of $251,183 not funded,” Tidwell advised.
If fully funded, Jackson County would have received the most money, according to the numbers she presented, and even with the reduction was still awarded more than the others. The statutory funding formula is based in part on each county’s percentage of inmates and on its general population.
But the county is hoping this isn’t the last word: Staff is working with the Small County Coalition and the Florida Association of Counties to get the full funding by convincing legislators to increase the amount drawn from the emergency distribution pool from which the supplemental allocation is taken.