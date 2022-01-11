Jackson County asks state lawmakers to restore reduced funding

“The Supplemental Distribution has been funded at $592,958 (the total for the 17 counties combined). Full funding for the Supplemental Distribution is calculated by the statutes to be approximately $2,335,547 (the expected total for the 17 counties combined).”

The 17 shared the hit when the supplemental was reduced by $1,742,589 (for all 17 combined) from the amount calculated by the formula to the amount appropriated in the GAA (General Appropriations Act).”

“For Jackson County, the funded amount should have been $336,654, of which $85,471 was funded – that leaves a difference of $251,183 not funded,” Tidwell advised.

If fully funded, Jackson County would have received the most money, according to the numbers she presented, and even with the reduction was still awarded more than the others. The statutory funding formula is based in part on each county’s percentage of inmates and on its general population.

But the county is hoping this isn’t the last word: Staff is working with the Small County Coalition and the Florida Association of Counties to get the full funding by convincing legislators to increase the amount drawn from the emergency distribution pool from which the supplemental allocation is taken.