Jackson County author publishes 2nd volume of prayer poems

“She was so proud of me,” White remembers, “she was like, ‘Look, my mama wrote a book!,” I mean she was showing it to everybody.”

And when White started working on her second book, the one just coming available, Kaycha was still alive and urging her to finish and publish it. “She was excited about it,” Smith recalled.

White is hoping this second book will help someone else see the power of prayer. “Ever since this happened, I just kept repeating the same four words: Lord I trust you. Lord I trust you. Lord I trust you.”

She said that trust has been well-founded and that it continues to see her through her deepest grief.

As for the third book, White said it will be in narrative rather than poetic form. She’s not sure when it will be ready but she’s sure of one aim in writing and presenting it.

“I want to reach out to the young ladies, even the young guys,” White said. “I want the book to get across some important things: Allow somebody to know where you are at all times, who you’re involved with. Let someone know what you’re going through. If you’re in a bad situation, you do not have to stay quiet, you do not have to stay in that situation. Don’t let anyone isolate you from your family and your friends. Open up to somebody. She thought I was overprotective. You might feel like your elders are overprotective, but just know that’s love at work, that’s love that makes them so concerned. Keep them close, keep them informed.”