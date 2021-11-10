Jackson County author publishes 2nd volume of prayer poems

Jackson County resident Princella White has lived a parent’s worst nightmare: Her pregnant 25-year-old daughter Kaycha Smith was killed in April of 2017, shot three times and left in a remote grassy field near an old farm storage building about nine miles from Malone.
In 2019, Damieyon D. O’Neal, a one-time boyfriend of Smith, was sentenced to life in prison for that crime after entering an open plea to second degree murder.
White is starting work on a book about the experience of surviving an almost unbearable loss. But in the meantime, she’s written two volumes of poetry. They both might also be considered, in large part, primarily books of rhyming prayers. The first was written before her daughter was killed, and the second. “Cries of the Heart,” is just coming to market as a print-on-demand volume through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other such online venues.
The two books are very similar, both attesting to the author’s faith in God and her certainty in the power of prayer for all of life’s challenges. She said she was grounded in faith and prayer long before that faith would face perhaps its supreme test.
She thinks often about that first book, God’s Thoughts Are Not Our Thoughts,” and her little girl’s reaction to it so many years ago. White had a few print copies at the house. One went missing. She soon learned that then-11-year-old Kaycha had sneaked it out of the house and taken it to school to show everyone.
“She was so proud of me,” White remembers, “she was like, ‘Look, my mama wrote a book!,” I mean she was showing it to everybody.”
And when White started working on her second book, the one just coming available, Kaycha was still alive and urging her to finish and publish it. “She was excited about it,” Smith recalled.
White is hoping this second book will help someone else see the power of prayer. “Ever since this happened, I just kept repeating the same four words: Lord I trust you. Lord I trust you. Lord I trust you.”
She said that trust has been well-founded and that it continues to see her through her deepest grief.
As for the third book, White said it will be in narrative rather than poetic form. She’s not sure when it will be ready but she’s sure of one aim in writing and presenting it.
“I want to reach out to the young ladies, even the young guys,” White said. “I want the book to get across some important things: Allow somebody to know where you are at all times, who you’re involved with. Let someone know what you’re going through. If you’re in a bad situation, you do not have to stay quiet, you do not have to stay in that situation. Don’t let anyone isolate you from your family and your friends. Open up to somebody. She thought I was overprotective. You might feel like your elders are overprotective, but just know that’s love at work, that’s love that makes them so concerned. Keep them close, keep them informed.”