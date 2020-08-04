You have permission to edit this article.
Jackson County authorities seek help locating Raul Ambriz Guillen
Jackson County authorities seek help locating Raul Ambriz Guillen

JCSO searching for Raul Ambriz Guillen

Jackson County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Raul Ambriz Guillen.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office is requesting your help in locating 51-year-old Hispanic male, Raul Ambriz Guillen, date of birth June 1, 1969.

Guillen is described as 5'9" and approximately 190 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He usually wears a close-shaven goatee, authorities say, and has several tattoos: female saint on right forearm and spider web on left forearm, "ROSA" on the right shoulder, and "smile now-cry later" across the chest.

Guillen was last seen on July 4, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama and officials say his family has attempted to contact him via his cell phone and through Facebook Messenger, to no avail. Guillen is said to frequent the areas of Gordon, Alabama and Graceville.

Anyone with information about Guillen's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

