Jackson County Bicentennial Festival is Saturday

Jackson County celebrates its 200th birthday with a festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds and inside buildings of the county’s Agriculture Center, located at 3631 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna.

It is styled as a a traditional carnival-like festival, with old-fashioned games manned by volunteers from local churches, businesses and organizations that also provided the materials. Regarding attire, parents should be advised that some activities include water.

There will also be live music from local artists.

The Chipola Historic Trust will host a historical component indoors and a few vendors will also be inside where visitors can learn, shop, and escape the heat outdoors.

In addition to the carnival games, kids can bounce on inflatables and explore the large vehicles and machinery that will be on display, and adults can stock up on local produce and goods by patronizing the area where local growers will have their goods for sale.

Admission and activities are all free, but there will be opportunities to buy produce, snacks and merchandise from vendors.

Jackson County was established on Aug. 12, 1822, making it the third oldest county in Florida.

With the celebration just around the corner, Jackson County commissioners spoke in a recently issued press release about all the people and entities that are helping make it possible at little cost to the county.

“From a public administration standpoint, it is financially difficult to host a large-scale public event…especially one that doesn’t fall under a category of services provided,” a county spokesperson wrote. “Every decision that is made is viewed through the lens of feasibility and responsibility. The county works very diligently to provide services for the community with limited funding, which leaves very little room for extracurricular events such as a public festival. Fortunately, Jackson County has partnerships and relationships with local businesses and organizations that are as passionate about their communities as they are generous with their resources,” the release continued.

“An event like this requires funding for things like advertising, printing, inflatables, live music, games, equipment rental, and much more. This is all made possible by our generous sponsors. Through these partnerships, the county can host an event for the public, while remaining financially responsible and maximizing time and money for the services provided to the public. Thanks to the support from sponsors and community, the Bicentennial Celebration will be 100 percent funded by sponsorships. This stands as a shining example of what support looks like, what being for your community looks like.”

The release went on to name several of the sponsors whose contributions were of special note because of their extra impact on the event.

Those included: Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corp.; Gibbs Concrete Inc.; Marianna Title Services; Florida Power & Light; the City of Marianna; Rex Lumber; Chipola Ford; Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc.; and Chipola College.