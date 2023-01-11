Jackson County board considers its wish list

Jackson County Commissioners were set to discuss their wish lists for legislators one last time on Tuesday morning, just a few hours ahead of a visit by two state legislators that will hear their requests that day.

District 2 Representative Shane Abbott and the district’s Senator Jay Trumbull announced four stops in the Panhandle that day.

The county’s discussion during their regular second-Tuesday meeting ahead of the delegation’s visit had not happened by the deadline for this edition, but the county agenda packet included five proposed asks. Those may have changed by the end of the discussion period, but they originally included:

-A request for money to help in the quest to covert the old gym at Endeavor into a conference center. The estimated cost is $3 million, the ask is for $1 million, with some other funding already in hand. Design is already funded and in progress. The legislative funds would be paired with matching Tourist Development Counsel dollars for the conversion stage.

-A request for $585,000 to improve Howell’s Landing. Those changes would include the construction of more parking spaces, a stormwater pond, a public restroom, a small picnic pavilion, an ADA-compliant access ramp for the parking lot and boat ramp.

-Money to buy the boat ramp at Peacock Bridge Landing. Currently the owner is allowing the public to continue using it under an agreement with the county, but it could eventually be sold if the county doesn’t take possession of it. The county did not include in the agenda packet how much money would be sought for that project.

-Some $875,000 to complete some significant agriculture center renovations that would allow it to be the host site of large-scale rodeo events. Potential chances include demolishing existing storm damaged structures, constructing a new barn (80x220) complete with electrical and water infrastructure to house larger livestock animals, installing new lighting and bleachers at the outdoor arena, installing additional bleachers, cow panel fencing, animal boarding stalls, lighting, water, and electrical infrastructure, and constructing a new announcer’s booth.

-A $1 million ask to help pave Pooser Road. The estimated cost of paving the entire 2.28 miles is $3.6 million and other funding resources are being explored as well.