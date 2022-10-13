Jackson County board takes control of road survey decisions

Against the advice of board attorney Michelle Jordan, Jackson County Commissioners voted Tuesday to leave themselves in charge of whether to survey any roads slated for improvements before those changes are made.

Jordan pointed out that there are already multiple lawsuits that have been filed against the county regarding allegations that the county unlawfully encroached on, and in effect took, landowners’ private property in some instances where roads were altered in the improvement process. She indicated the pre-work surveys can offer valuable protections to the local government in such disputes.

Staff also stressed to the board that even minimal survey efforts to establish the centerline of the maintained roads could be a critical measure, because doing so could help more accurately determine the amount of materials that would be needed for the slated improvements and therefore lead to more accurate bid prices from contractors that want to do the work as well as better cost analyses by county staff.

But commissioners forged ahead with the motion and approved it 4-1, with board member Paul Donofro Jr. casting the only dissenting vote.

The discussion began in reference to a still-changing set of roads that commissioners have proposed for improvements in the near future. The list has been altered by the board more than once and was still in flux as of that meeting.

Commissioner Clint Pate had brought the matter up, indicating that he felt the issue of a survey being needed had been brought up unexpectedly in regard to at least one road in his district that was slated for improvement.

Surveys are sometimes unnecessary and in turn unnecessarily consume time and money, some commissioners asserted in supporting the policy they eventually adopted that day.

That decision now leaves with board members the ultimate decision on whether to have a survey done on a particular road before it is improved, rather than leaving the final call to their road and bridge superintendent or professional consultants that sometimes serve the county and its interests.