Jackson County budget talks begin

Jackson County Commissioners began budget deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday, starting their talks with a proposed plan that would give county employees a two-percent cost-of-living raise and longevity pay.

Budget meetings were to continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at 9 a.m. on several dates to follow. Also on Tuesday, the board had a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. regarding options related to a special project for Indian Springs subdivision to potentially be funded through Florida’s State Revolving Fund. See more on that below.

As for the county budget’s proposed burden on taxpayers, county staff built the document based on a rolled-back property tax rate of 7.05 percent. Currently, the ad valorem millage is 7.44 percent of every $1,000 worth of taxable value on each property.

Because the year since has seen an increase in property values overall, the lower tax rate would still generate $382,213 more dollars for the operational needs of the county.