Jackson County budget talks begin

Jackson County Commissioners began budget deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday, starting their talks with a proposed plan that would give county employees a two-percent cost-of-living raise and longevity pay.
Budget meetings were to continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at 9 a.m. on several dates to follow. Also on Tuesday, the board had a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. regarding options related to a special project for Indian Springs subdivision to potentially be funded through Florida’s State Revolving Fund. See more on that below.
As for the county budget’s proposed burden on taxpayers, county staff built the document based on a rolled-back property tax rate of 7.05 percent. Currently, the ad valorem millage is 7.44 percent of every $1,000 worth of taxable value on each property.
Because the year since has seen an increase in property values overall, the lower tax rate would still generate $382,213 more dollars for the operational needs of the county.
Additional budget sessions are scheduled for the following dates in the county administration building at 2864 Madison Street in Marianna: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28; 9 a.m. Thursday, July 29; 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2; 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 and at and 11 a.m. that day, in a special meeting to set proposed tentative millage, rolled-back rate, and date, time, and place of tentative budget hearing for Jackson County followed by budget special meeting; 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4; 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 (budget special meeting).
Other matters may be addressed as presented.
Tuesday budget talks to be preceded by special session on Indian Springs
Before the 10 a.m. budget meeting this Tuesday, commissioners had a special session scheduled related to its attempt to get a loan through Florida’s State Revolving Fund to further extent drinking water serve to the Indian Springs subdivision.
That meeting was set to begin at 9 a.m., with the board set to hear a presentation on the matter from Eric Worrell of Alday-Howell Engineering. The board may then vote on whether to approve or deny the facility plan that would guide the project if funded, and whether to adopt a related resolution.
Agenda material associated with the project states that “the purpose of the water facilities plan is to identify water distribution infrastructure improvements necessary to provide a monitored public drinking water and fire protection system to residences and the country club of the remaining portion of Indian Springs subdivision. This facility plan also evaluates the conditions and capacity of the Jackson County Utilities existing water system. This planning document demonstrates the need, benefits, and financial feasibility for the proposed water infrastructure improvements.”