Jackson County budget talks continue

Jackson County Commissioners have three consecutive special budget-setting sessions coming up for fiscal year 2022-23. They’ll be the board’s 5th, 6th and 7th meeting in a process that started late last month.

They’ll take place in the board meeting room in the county administration building at 2864 Madison Street in Marianna.

The first is set for Monday, Aug. 29, the second is Tuesday, Aug. 30, and the third is Wednesday, Aug. 31. All start at 9 a.m. Matters other than the budget could be discussed as the need arises.

The county has had four budget sessions so far –meeting on July 25, July 27, Aug.1 and Aug. 3—and at this point have primarily been going through each department’s individual budget line-by-line, looking for ways to trim back in small ways to decrease the big number at the bottom line.

On Aug. 3, the board officially set its tentative tax rate at 7.4450, the same as last year, with hopes of bringing it down closer to the “roll-back” rate of 6.9667. That’s the rate commissioners could have adopted in order to generate only roughly the same amount of tax revenue it realized at 7.4450 last year, leaving taxpayers with roughly the same burden. If the rate stands as tentatively set, property owners will pay roughly 47-cents one each one-thousand-dollars-worth of their property’s taxable value than they would if the county were to ultimately use the roll-back rate.

That 7.4450 rate would generate more tax dollars this time round because there have been some property value increases over the past year. The 7.4450 would be expected to generate $1,352,154 more than it did last year based on the most recent property assessments.

The 7.4450 rate would generate an estimated $14,307,598, compared to the $13,388,414 projected at the roll-back rate.

In setting the tentative rate, the board is now prohibited from going higher but can work downward.

That tentative tax rate set by commissioners reflects a long-standing strategy of the county board in giving itself leeway as budget needs are figured for the coming year.

County representatives have warned for some time, however, that this is a challenging budget year that will make it harder to work toward the roll-back.

One of the biggest challenges this year—and one that will be a factor through 2026—-is the new minimum wage mandate. It must be at $15 by 2026. The county is required to move the lowest figure on its pay rung from $10 an hour to at least $11 this year, tackling the final increase in smaller bites over time.

And in doing that, the county is faced with the possible dilemma of “compression,” a negative circumstance that would in some cases see longer-term employees in the same job as a new person at basically the same rate of pay as the beginner, with the longer-termer having worked over several years to reach $11 an hour. In that scenario, a big reward of loyalty—-and arguably a valuable incentive to stay with the job—- might in a sense wiped away if the county doesn’t take that factor into account.

The proposed budget has roughly $300,000 identified as the target figure needed to address the minimum wage and compression issues but that goal is not guaranteed to be safe from the budget-cutting process.

Another big challenge this budget year is the continued need to make sure enough money is dedicated to meet the cost of fuel, which increased significantly over more than a year and has not fallen back significantly since the spike.

Three of the primary individuals assisting the board in the budget-setting this year are: Danielle McDaniel, a long-time employee in the finance department and a veteran of this process; former county employee Karlyn Tidwell, who left the county’s employ a few months ago but was a key budget-team member while she was here and, in a bridging strategy, was hired to participate as an advisor-by-contract in the current budgeting process; and Sarah Sun.

Her name may look familiar to those keeping up with county matters: For many years, until mid-2021, Sun worked at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was essentially in charge of helping the chief law enforcement officer get his budget proposal together each year and of monitoring its application throughout the year. She has since left the sheriff’s office and taken over Tidwell’s old role related to the budget.

The budgeting process has been ongoing over the past several weeks, and the three upcoming meetings won’t be the last of it.

The first public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate is Sep. 13 at 5:30 p.m. It will be mentioned in the next tax notices sent by the property appraiser showing what their tax bill is projected to be based on the taxable value of their properties and the proposed tax rate.

Also, taxpayers have an opportunity to dispute the figure at which their property was valued this year, a number that will ultimately determine what they’ll pay in county taxes once this year’s rate is set. They can appear before the county’s Value Adjustment Board (VAB).

On Tuesday, the county set the membership of that board for this tax year. Reappointed to it was Enoch Williams, a man that has served on the body for several years as a citizen representative.

Commissioners Clint Pate and Jim Peacock will serve on it as well as the county government’s representatives.

VAB sessions will be held in the county commission meeting room in administrative headquarters on October 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, all at 9 a.m.