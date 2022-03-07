Jackson County burn ban in place

Late last Friday afternoon Jackson County issued a burn-ban notice as firefighters battled wildfires in surrounding areas.
Board Chairman James Peacock signed the authorizing resolution, with the full board slated to ratify the action this Tuesday during their regular second-Tuesday meeting for March.
Some firefighters from Jackson County went to assist in the Bay County wildfires during their off-duty time with their home county, according to Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner.
A group from here went Friday evening with an ambulance and fire truck, and the fire truck stayed overnight Friday. After they returned, an ambulance crew went to help with evacuation on Saturday morning. And on Sunday, a team headed there for further evacuation assistance but were turned around after officials at the fire determined personnel was sufficient at the time for the task.
Also on Friday, the Dellwood volunteer fire service and the Compass Lake in the Hills service went with an engine each to assist. On Saturday, Compass Lake in the Hills returned, and volunteers from Malone and Bascom units also sent ta team.
On Sunday, Marianna sent a crew and Dellwood went back to help, Brunner said.
He said the county service will continue to let off-duty firefighters go back to assist “as best we can” while ensuring that Jackson County is adequately covered here at home as dry conditions continue.
Brunner acknowledged that in Jackson County as well as in Bay, Calhoun and Gulf counties, where fires were still raging as of Monday, much woodland debris remains here from 2018’s Hurricane Michael. That’s fuel for fire, he pointed out, and the county team is on constant alert and in a state of readiness to protect the local area.
He said a massive amount of assistance from the south Florida has arrived to help with the wildfires now active in this region and that the Florida National Guard has also sent troops to help.
Jackson County issued its burn ban because of the ongoing wildfires in neighboring Bay County, as well as the low humidity in the area. The Gulf and Calhoun fires caught up after that ban was issued and it was to be in effect until further notice.
Under the ban, outdoor burning is prohibited across the entire county, as well as “any outdoor activity which could allow flames or sparks that could result in a fire,” states the burn ban resolution.
The resolution prohibits the burning of yard trash, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimneys and cooking fires, except in cases wither fire is being exclusively cooked within a contained gas or charcoal grill.
Setting fire to any grass, brush or forest-covered land is prohibited as well.
As of Monday morning, there were 171 wildfires burning more than 15,000 acres throughout Florida. “Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts,” the FFS stated in a press release.
On Sunday, the FFS announced that the management of two Florida Panhandle wildfires were being combined under a state team. By Monday, a third fire had been added.
“The Florida Forest Service’s Blue Incident Management team will assume command of the Adkins Avenue Fire and Bertha Swamp Road Fire on Monday under the name Chipola Complex,” the release stated. “When two or more wildfires are burning close together in the same area, they are often called a “complex” and attacked by firefighters under a unified command,” it continued.
The fires under that management were listed in the release, with accompanying information about them. The third fire was added in subsequent release Monday.
“Bertha Swamp Road Fire: The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is now estimated at 9,000 acres and remains at 10 percent containment,” the original release stated. “This fire has shown significant activity throughout the day as winds pushed the fire through thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael. Structure crews have been in place near the communities surrounding Bear Creek, south and east of US 231, as wildland firefighters worked to build containment lines to stem the fire’s forward progress.”
Officials said that residents in the Bear Creek area were put under mandatory evacuation orders on Saturday “as the fire pushed from its origin in Gulf County into Bay and Calhoun counties. There are 17 tractor-plow units working on the fire. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.,” the release stated.
By Monday, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire had reached 12,000 acres.
“Adkins Avenue Fire: The Adkins Avenue Fire is now measured at 841 acres and is 35 percent contained. Early acreage estimates were hampered by smokey conditions and intense fire activity. As smoke conditions improved, firefighters were able to conduct better mapping. Gusty winds and erratic fire behavior tested containment lines all day, and several spot fires occurred outside of the lines. Firefighters quickly attacked to suppress the small spot fires. There are currently five tractor-plow units assigned to the Adkins Avenue Fire,” the release stated.
“All evacuation orders for the Adkins Avenue Fire remain in place. There is no timeline for when residents will be allowed to return home. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.,” the release continued.
By Monday, containment had reached 40 percent and the size of the fire remained at 814, according to the updated release.
Narrative about the newest blaze in Bay County was included in the update.
“Star Ave Fire: The Star Ave Fire is estimated at 250 acres and 45 percent containment. This fire ignited Sunday near Tram Road and Star Avenue and forced the evacuation of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home. The Star Ave Fire grew rapidly in Hurricane Michael debris as it was pushed by steady winds. Nearby resources were able to respond quickly, and no homes or structures have been damaged or destroyed,” the updated Monday release stated.
“It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity,” fire officials said. To view active wildfires, visit FDACS.gov/ActiveWildfirePoints. To learn how to prevent and prepare for a wildfire, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.