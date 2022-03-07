Jackson County burn ban in place

Brunner acknowledged that in Jackson County as well as in Bay, Calhoun and Gulf counties, where fires were still raging as of Monday, much woodland debris remains here from 2018’s Hurricane Michael. That’s fuel for fire, he pointed out, and the county team is on constant alert and in a state of readiness to protect the local area.

He said a massive amount of assistance from the south Florida has arrived to help with the wildfires now active in this region and that the Florida National Guard has also sent troops to help.

Jackson County issued its burn ban because of the ongoing wildfires in neighboring Bay County, as well as the low humidity in the area. The Gulf and Calhoun fires caught up after that ban was issued and it was to be in effect until further notice.

Under the ban, outdoor burning is prohibited across the entire county, as well as “any outdoor activity which could allow flames or sparks that could result in a fire,” states the burn ban resolution.

The resolution prohibits the burning of yard trash, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimneys and cooking fires, except in cases wither fire is being exclusively cooked within a contained gas or charcoal grill.