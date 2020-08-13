Jackson County calculates potential CARES dollars for towns

Jackson County has now come to the estimated amount each of its municipalities could receive if they apply for a share of the $7,357,992 in CARES Act funding allocated to the county and its local governments, with the program to run through the county.
The per-town totals were based on population. As the county also must, the community leaders must justify the share of reimbursements by providing documentation of expenses that relate to COVID-19 in such areas as the necessary purchase of personal protection equipment, staffing burdens or other qualifying costs in the applicable period.
Marianna is eligible for the most, at $944,638. Graceville is next-highest, at $350,597. Malone’s potential share comes to $324,279. Sneads could potentially receive $282,295. Grand Ridge could get as much as $142,087. Cottondale’s potential total comes to $134,098. Greenwood could realize up to $103,237. Alford could qualify for up to $77,545. Jacob could get as much as $49,817. Campbellton’s potential is $33,681. Bascom’s potentially eligible for $17,546.
Those municipalities must declare intention with the county to participate in the program and submit their proposals for the vetting process to determine whether each is eligible. Not all had done so as of the county’s Tuesday meeting, commissioners learned at the session.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 of this year and constitutes more than $2 trillion in economic relief based on the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Within it, a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for assistance to governments was established, and the first round of allocations went to governments in jurisdictions that had populations of 500,000 or more.
Following that distribution, roughly $1.27 billion was left over and states were charged with allocating their share of the money to their local governments that had populations too small to qualify for the original federal distribution.
It is from this pocket that the allocation to counties and their municipalities will be drawn.
The county has also set general guidelines on how it would spend what is allocated for county government aside from those municipal totals. The county’s retained share comes to $4,898,174, with the municipalities’ cumulative potential grand total at $2,459,820.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said Wednesday that Marianna is still sorting out which expenses will be submitted for CARES Act funding, but that one likely big-ticket item would be the increased staffing costs associated with having to bring in a team of additional workers to temporarily take the place of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center employees who tested positive of COVID-19 during a spike there that has since declined.
No new positive cases among staff emerged in the last testing period there two weeks ago, he said, and only five or fewer residents are showing symptoms. Residents that required evacuation to other facilities during the period of high positive rate are also being moved back.
Dean said the CARES Act dollars will also likely be needed to cover staffing in the police and fire departments, with some extra work hours made necessary in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
As far as the dollars left to the county, that local government has tentative plans to spend $1,740,068 on broadband efforts, so that staff would have the connectivity and capacity to telework and engage in long-distance learning, should another shutdown become necessary.
That’s the largest county-specific set-aside so far. Some other big-ticket items include a $300,000 pocket set aside for potential use in retrofitting a building that could give the county a secondary board room, in which social distancing is possible.
Another $350,000 might be used to retrofit a wing at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that could serve as a detention space for transferred inmates that have been deemed COVID-19-positive, are showing symptoms, or are awaiting test results. The county has potential plans to use $153,106 to staff a sixth county ambulance with six individuals.
Another $800,000 has been tentatively dedicated to providing grants for small businesses, described as having fewer than 50 employees, with a limit of $20,000 for each qualifying applicant.
The county has also set aside $250,000 for larger businesses, described as having 50 or more workers, with a cap of $10,000 for each of those.
Commissioners are also tentatively setting aside $150,000 to local food banks, with each qualifier eligible for up to $20,000.
The CARES Act plan is a working document subject to change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!