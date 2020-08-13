Jackson County calculates potential CARES dollars for towns

Jackson County has now come to the estimated amount each of its municipalities could receive if they apply for a share of the $7,357,992 in CARES Act funding allocated to the county and its local governments, with the program to run through the county.

The per-town totals were based on population. As the county also must, the community leaders must justify the share of reimbursements by providing documentation of expenses that relate to COVID-19 in such areas as the necessary purchase of personal protection equipment, staffing burdens or other qualifying costs in the applicable period.

Marianna is eligible for the most, at $944,638. Graceville is next-highest, at $350,597. Malone’s potential share comes to $324,279. Sneads could potentially receive $282,295. Grand Ridge could get as much as $142,087. Cottondale’s potential total comes to $134,098. Greenwood could realize up to $103,237. Alford could qualify for up to $77,545. Jacob could get as much as $49,817. Campbellton’s potential is $33,681. Bascom’s potentially eligible for $17,546.

Those municipalities must declare intention with the county to participate in the program and submit their proposals for the vetting process to determine whether each is eligible. Not all had done so as of the county’s Tuesday meeting, commissioners learned at the session.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 of this year and constitutes more than $2 trillion in economic relief based on the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.