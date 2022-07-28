Jackson County cancels P3 Group broadband contract

Learning Tuesday of significant changes in the P3 Group’s plan for building the middle mile of widespread broadband service here, Jackson County commissioners cancelled its contract with the company in a budget hearing the next day.

The project will be re-bid.

In a press release issued by county staff noted some of the reasons for that decision.

“The P3 Group presented a change in proposal from potential fiber to wireless, as well as alternative funding avenues,” the release stated. “The P3 Group’s original proposal was to bring 100 percent financing to the project. At the July 26, 2022 Board meeting, the P3 Group proposed a completely new strategy for broadband by way of a wireless solution rather than fiber optic cable. They also proposed to go after grant funding rather than 100 percent financing.”

P3 Group had also revealed that it could be working with a different primary partner than it had first indicated in prior presentations to the board.

The release went on to note that commissioners want to review the matter in light of what grant funds could become available next year.

“We are in a unique timeframe with Federal and State grant funding slated to be released in early 2023,” the release states. “The board directed staff to prepare for these funds. We will go back out for bid after the official cancellation of the contract with the P3 Group. The county will continue to diligently pursue broadband development by seeking after grant funding sources and pursuing alternative options for construction and expansion.”

The county will send P3 a letter constituting a 30-day notice of the cancellation.

The release noted that the project had been bid on May 13, 2021, with five companies responding. The decision to cancel the deal came a year and one day after P3 Group was awarded the job.