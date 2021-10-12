 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association to gather for 59th annual banquet
0 Comments

Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association to gather for 59th annual banquet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cattle

In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle is seen at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb.

 AP Photo/Nati Harnik File

The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association will have its 59th annual banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The cooking crew will serve a smoked steak supper at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex auditorium, 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.

The Association provides educational programs to its members, supports youth activities and provides scholarships. One noteworthy traditional events for the group is the Association’s Fed Cattle Show and Sale, and another long-standing commitment is to the Panhandle Youth Expo beef shows.

The event will include awards and recognition of the Jackson County Cattleman of the Year. Florida Cattlemen’s Association President Cliff Coddington is expected to attend.

To make reservations for the event, call the Jackson County agriculture extension office at 850-482-9620.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 6-8:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

Local

Meet a tree named Michael

The latest short film from state foresters is a documentary that takes place in Calhoun County and profiles the devastation of Hurricane Micha…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert