Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association to gather for 59th annual banquet

The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association will have its 59th annual banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The cooking crew will serve a smoked steak supper at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex auditorium, 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.

The Association provides educational programs to its members, supports youth activities and provides scholarships. One noteworthy traditional events for the group is the Association’s Fed Cattle Show and Sale, and another long-standing commitment is to the Panhandle Youth Expo beef shows.

The event will include awards and recognition of the Jackson County Cattleman of the Year. Florida Cattlemen’s Association President Cliff Coddington is expected to attend.

To make reservations for the event, call the Jackson County agriculture extension office at 850-482-9620.