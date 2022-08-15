Jackson County celebrates bicentennial

The parking lot was filling up early as Jackson County’s bicentennial celebration started last Saturday morning. And it stayed that way the rest of the day as local citizens and visitors browsed for produce, art and other treasures, played games for prizes, listened to live music, noshed at food trucks, and learned a little history about the state’s third-oldest county and its people.

An intense but brief downpour soaked some folks that had rambled too far from the sheltered festival spaces to take quick cover, but some of the youngsters were drenched already from their many trips down an inflatable slide where an intentional pool of water awaited their descent.

The shower didn’t seem to dampen spirits – most people were smiling or laughing as they splashed through puddles seeking respite from the rain and they had plenty to do once they made it under roof.

Organizations, businesses, churches and fellow governmental bodies helped man and supply game stations for Jackson County, including the city of Marianna. It sent volunteer staffers and, with them, heaps of prizes for the people shooting baskets at their booth.

Carnival-style games dotted the midway, giving youngsters plenty of opportunities to play for fun and swag. Adults were welcome to play, as well, and many non-game booths had giveaways that people could get just for stopping in.

The Chipola Historical Trust, for instance, gave picture-filled magazines, such as the “Florida French Heritage Trail,” and the “Florida British Heritage Trail.”

The booth, manned by Pat Crisp, a long-time member of the Trust, also featured large historic photographs of Jackson County.

Nearby, Curley Spires Potter had a booth featuring her maternal grandfather, Armstrong Purdee, the first African-American lawyer to practice in Jackson County and a man with many other historic distinctions here.

Their history booths were in one of the festival display rooms, sharing space with some visual artists and their work, and with a musician/singer, Anna Wescoat, whose voice, guitar and keyboards provided the room with art in sound.

From that room, visitors could continue on to an outside pavilion under roof, where games, vending and more awaited.

That section gave way to the open-air section where food, more games and those inflatables were featured.