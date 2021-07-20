Jackson County celebrates workers, dedicates Blue Springs upgrades

Last Saturday, Jackson County administration held an employee appreciation picnic at Blue Springs Recreation Area in Marianna and, since they were already there, the county team also informally dedicated the recent upgrades to the park.

“We are excited to share the upgrades to Blue Springs with the community,” said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels in a press release. “We hope that our citizens and visitors enjoy the new amenities to one of our most valuable resources.”

Blue Springs has been in operation and managed by Jackson County for decades for generations of Jackson County locals and visitors to experience. Along the way, particularly in recent years, the park has been refreshed from time to time.

"While staying true to the natural beauty of the First Magnitude Spring, the County has made upgrades to the park including improvements to the headwall, beach, benches, playground, docks, and much more,” the release stated.