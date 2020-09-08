Jackson County census response at 55.9 percent

Only a little more than half of Jackson County households have responded to the 2020 census, and efforts continue to reach the required 100 percent. Providing census information is mandatory and failure to comply could result in penalties.
But Marilyn Stephens, the assistant regional census manager, doesn’t even want to talk about that. She’s more interested in making sure everyone knows what’s at stake for their communities if they don’t provide the information.
The number of Congress members assigned to represent an area is based on on that count, for instance. The census numbers are also used in outlining the justification for requested grant dollars and other allocations that benefit the local community. Without an accurate pool of information about household incomes, the makeup of those households, and other information the census gathers, those seeking federal and state dollars to boost local economies won’t have all they need to make their case.
And food banks, too, like those bringing water and sustenance after Hurricane Michael and supplies in the midst of COVID-19 income shortfalls, won’t have all the data they need to access the dollars it take to get that food and those other supplies for some upcoming disaster or crisis.
The information will be gathered one way or another. If you didn’t send in your census report, a case worker will come calling at your door. If you don’t answer after that attempt, census takers can ask your neighbors, as “proxies” for as much information as they can glean about you and your household.
But there’s a better way, if you haven’t sent in your report and can’t put your hands on it to move it on into the mail.
The case worker will leave this information at your door, but here are some quick facts: You can go to my2020census.gov and enter the information and find out more. Or, you can call 1-844-330-2020 and provide your census information to a representative over the phone. That line is manned from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day, every day.
Jackson County isn’t alone in its low response rate. Some surrounding counties are low, and the state’s overall response rate isn’t anywhere near 100 percent. Florida’s rate, as of Tuesday, was near 62 percent. The national response rate was just over 65.5 percent at this writing.
In Holmes County, the response rate at the same time Tuesday was 50.3, Calhoun’s was 45.3 percent, Washington county’s was 63.7, and Gadsden’s was 54.9.
So why are so many so reluctant to provide their household’s information? Stephens figures fear is a big factor.
Government intrusion is one concern in that arena. But Stephens said that two federal statutes prevent such things. Even the CIA and the FBI are forbidden from accessing an individual’s census information. Immigration officials are likewise prohibited.
It’s sealed for 72 years, meaning that information about an infant counted in 2020 will be safe from prying eyes until that baby is past the usual retirement age.
As for those who refuse to open their doors to a census taker for fear of exposure to COVID-19, Stephens said those workers are outfitted with masks and keep at least a six-foot distance while they’re gathering information.
One reason the response rate may be a bit slow, Stephens said, is through no fault of the community members. For people that live in rural areas but get their mail at the post office, rather than at their homes, census takers must hand-deliver their census materials. COVID-19 temporarily put a halt to that delivery process almost as soon as it started, as officials took time to put in place the necessary safety protocols to protect workers and households. That delivery process started again in May, however. Now, as of Aug. 11, the census takers are knocking on the doors of the non-responding households.
Stephens is hoping the public will come to realizes this: “Three thing about the census: it’s important, it’s easy, and it’s safe,” she said. “It deals with your representation on the national level--it helps determine the seats in Congress, and, on the state level, when they redraw the district lines every 10 years, one of the things that they drawn on in that process is the census.” She added that even some county any city district lines, along with voting precinct designations, can also be affected by the census.
Stephens also stressed the importance of the census on economic factors. “Good roads, good bridges, other infrastructure elements, good health care access, veterans’ assistance, food for children, affordable housing: You need funding for all these critical things in a community. The census helps show where it’s needed. If we don’t’ have the headcount to support the request, where does that leave us? Not in a very good position as a community in need.”
She said she believes the community will respond once individuals understand that the process is safe and that participating carries so much weight in the allocation of funding.
“If you look at it like that, and realize that participating is not only mandatory by law, but more importantly, a factor in the wellbeing of yourself and your neighbors, I believe that it will be really much easier to put aside those misgivings and do the right thing,” Stephens said. “There are so many ways now to provide your information. Use the phone, or welcome the census taker, or turn in the paperwork by mail. It makes a difference in the world of the people around you, it really does, so do your part to ensure we get our fair share of the $676 billion worth of federal resources allocated by the federal government annually for all of those various programs. We need to be counted, to count when it comes time to distribute those dollars.”
