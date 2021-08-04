Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announces several ribbon cuttings

“Eye Associates of Tallahassee is excited to open their fourth location in the charming community of Marianna,” a press release stated. “The Marianna office will open on Mondays at this time with Dr. (Kenneth P.) Kato. The release goes on to say that he “will be specializing in cataract surgery with premium technology to help achieve spectacle independence; treatment of advanced glaucoma including laser, MIGS (Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries), and surgery; and comprehensive ophthalmology.”

Call 850-878-6161 for more information about the business.

Ribbon cutting at Ruffle Gang

The Chamber and Ruffle Gang LLC will have an open house 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Ruffle Gang at 2818 Hwy. 71, Suite A, in Marianna.

Ruffle Gang is owned and operated by Aarion Bailey. The business will specialize in clothing and accessories for girls and boys, including the owner’s tutus and ruffled socks for children and a small selection of items for mothers; customized t-shirts; vinyl monogramming; and custom home décor including wreaths and welcome boards.

Call 850-693-4121 for more information about the business.

Ribbon cutting at Good Life Nutrition