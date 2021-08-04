Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announces several ribbon cuttings

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce recently announced several upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses here, with the public invited to all.
Ribbon cutting at Salty Mane Beauty Bar x Boutique
The Chamber and Salty Mane Beauty Bar x Boutique in Marianna have scheduled an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, to celebrate the grand opening of the business at 4215 Kelson Avenue in Marianna.
Salty Mane Beauty Bar x Boutique is owned and operated by Brooke Melvin and Christina Scorza. Established in 2020 formerly as Salty Beach Boutique, an online boutique, it is now known as Salty Mane Beauty Bar x Boutique with a brick-and-mortar expansion that will open officially on that date. Salty Mane is a local salon with products and a variety of services including the latest trends in men’s and women’s hairstyles, customized color and cutting, specializing in lived-in color and hand tied extensions.
Call 850-482-2478 for more information about the business.
Ribbon cutting at Eye Associates of Marianna
The Chamber and Eye Associates of Marianna have a 30-minute ribbon cutting set for 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the Grand Opening of Eye Associates of Marianna at 3009 4th Street.
“Eye Associates of Tallahassee is excited to open their fourth location in the charming community of Marianna,” a press release stated. “The Marianna office will open on Mondays at this time with Dr. (Kenneth P.) Kato. The release goes on to say that he “will be specializing in cataract surgery with premium technology to help achieve spectacle independence; treatment of advanced glaucoma including laser, MIGS (Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries), and surgery; and comprehensive ophthalmology.”
Call 850-878-6161 for more information about the business.
Ribbon cutting at Ruffle Gang
The Chamber and Ruffle Gang LLC will have an open house 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Ruffle Gang at 2818 Hwy. 71, Suite A, in Marianna.
Ruffle Gang is owned and operated by Aarion Bailey. The business will specialize in clothing and accessories for girls and boys, including the owner’s tutus and ruffled socks for children and a small selection of items for mothers; customized t-shirts; vinyl monogramming; and custom home décor including wreaths and welcome boards.
Call 850-693-4121 for more information about the business.
Ribbon cutting at Good Life Nutrition
The Chamber and Good Life Nutrition will have an open house 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Good Life Nutrition at 2822 Hwy. 71 in Marianna.
Locally owned and operated by Christian Rogers, Good Life Nutrition is a nutrition-and-energy bar serving healthy meal replacement shakes. “Their goal is to better the community by helping its people through the best nutrition drinks available, wellness evaluations, veteran and trainer-led fitness camps, and more,” a press release stated.
Call 850-209-7034 for more information about the business.
For more information about all these events, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.