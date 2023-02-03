The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will hold an evening event to recognize its 95th year serving the business community on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21 at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton.

“The celebration is held to recognize the past year’s successes,” a Chamber press release stated, including the creation of several new events and investments in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors across the county.

The evening opens with a social at 5:30 p.m. for networking, hors d’oeuvres and the presentation of a celebratory video.

Following hors d’oeuvres, annual Chamber awards will be presented.

Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a variety of stations featuring local favorites. Singer/musician Anna Westcoat will perform live throughout the evening.

The event will end with a champagne toast to 2022 and 2023 Chairman Carmen Smith and to new Chamber board members.

Tickets for the Chamber’s Evening of Celebration are available on the Chamber website at www.jacksoncounty.com for $60 each. Payment can be made with a credit card or an invoice can be requested. Tickets must be purchased and paid for in advance by Friday, Feb. 17. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.