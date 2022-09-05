Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, First Federal co-host 'Ladies First'

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Bank hosted a new event last Friday that, according to a pre-event press release, was “geared towards uplifting local women in leadership.“

“Ladies First: A Focus on Putting Yourself First in Mind, Body and Spirit” was held at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna. Organizers said it brought together “local women in leadership for professional and personal development, as well as an opportunity for focused networking.”

Yung entrepreneurs and seasoned community leaders gathered for the morning-long event .

The “mind” panel of speakers on stage were moderated by Sandy Spear, Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Manager of First Federal Bank. This panel focused on the importance of continuing education, lifelong learning, and professional development.

The “body” panel was moderated by Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital. This panel focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle while balancing the challenges of a busy career and family life. Donaldson was joined by an OBGYN, Dermatologist and Nutritionist.

The “spirit” panel was moderated by Carmen Smith, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity. This panel focused on mental health and spiritual wellness.

In between panels, there were three segments titled “Raising Strong Women”, with commentary from three mother-daughter duos about the experiences they’ve share from working together. Participants were Desiree Baggett and Grace Daffin of A Wild Hair, Karen Edwards and Katrice Davis of the Jackson County Health Department, and Kathy Milton and Lindsy Chance of Chipola Realty.

The day concluded with a conversation with Jackson County native Angela Riley Santone. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at AT&T. Chamber President & CEO Tiffany Wilson Garling chatted with Santone about how she maintains a balanced life while overseeing Human Resource Operations for AT&T’s 200,000-plus employees.