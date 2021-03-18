Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce used its March Power Lunch to host its 2021 Economic Forum, Thursday at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.
Topics included discussion about Jackson County’s economic outlook for the rest of 2021 and beyond and, how the local economy has changed due to COVID-19.
Keynote speaker was Florida Chamber Foundation Chief Economist and Director of Research Dr. Jerry Parrish. In that role, he is responsible for conducting in-depth analyses on the Florida economy and on solutions to help secure Florida’s future.
Parrish brought some good news, saying statistics suggest that Jackson County, because of its diverse economy, fared better than many others in Northwest Florida affected by COVID-19.
This is due in part to the fact that a major part of the Jackson County economy is tied into goods-producing businesses, like agriculture, that did not suffer as severely in the pandemic-related temporary shut-downs, in industries such as entertainment. According to him, Jackson County is adding 144 jobs year-over-year and two percent more people have joined the local workforce since the peak of the pandemic. That outpaces many other communities, he said.
Parrish and other speakers, like Opportunity Florida’s Roy Baker and Mary Swope, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Florida’s Great Northwest, also intimated that there’s been robust recent interest in Jackson County from companies that could bring jobs and other economic improvements to the area if they ultimately decide to locate here.
Swope, as well as Parris and Baker, encouraged the crowd to get behind three strategies going forward: Collaborating with regional neighbors, advocating for the community in contact with the powers-that-be, and promoting the area in every conversation.
Parrish also challenged those attending to take part in one of his group’s initiatives: To help improve the percentage of third-graders reading at grade level or higher. According to Parrish, the rate sits at about 50 percent right now. That’s better than some, but the goal is to reach 100 percent by 2030.
He, Swope and Baker all touched on the need to continue promising initiatives aimed at increasing broadband access here for students and the entire community going forward.
Darwin Gilmore of Chipola College and the Jackson County Economic Development Committee also spoke, echoing the hopes and goals of the other speakers.
The Power Lunch and Program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities.