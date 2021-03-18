Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce used its March Power Lunch to host its 2021 Economic Forum, Thursday at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.

Topics included discussion about Jackson County’s economic outlook for the rest of 2021 and beyond and, how the local economy has changed due to COVID-19.

Keynote speaker was Florida Chamber Foundation Chief Economist and Director of Research Dr. Jerry Parrish. In that role, he is responsible for conducting in-depth analyses on the Florida economy and on solutions to help secure Florida’s future.

Parrish brought some good news, saying statistics suggest that Jackson County, because of its diverse economy, fared better than many others in Northwest Florida affected by COVID-19.

This is due in part to the fact that a major part of the Jackson County economy is tied into goods-producing businesses, like agriculture, that did not suffer as severely in the pandemic-related temporary shut-downs, in industries such as entertainment. According to him, Jackson County is adding 144 jobs year-over-year and two percent more people have joined the local workforce since the peak of the pandemic. That outpaces many other communities, he said.