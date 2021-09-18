Jackson County Chamber of Commerce meets at Blue Springs Camp Anderson

Camp Anderson Ministries purchased the former Florida Baptist Convention conference center property in Marianna in July of 2020, a few years after the Florida Baptist Convention donated the land and its assets to the Baptist College of Florida.
After Hurricane Michael, which damaged many of the center’s assets, BCF decided selling it would be the best course.
A lot of work lay ahead for camp director William Bloodworth and his team, but Bloodworth predicted that it would be up and running by summer of 2021. His hopes were realized: This summer, over roughly a nine-week period, thousands of children spent five days and nights there as the non-profit made its vision a reality. About 500 campers came each week, from all over Florida, Alabama and Georgia, and a few far beyond the southeast. They had opportunities to learn how to play guitar, and to swim, play pool, learn to paint, ride bikes, trikes and scooters, and to interact with each other in positive environment.
This week, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly “Power Lunch” there and many toured the full facility after the meal, which was made and served by Camp Anderson’s staff. Roughly 21 people work and live there full time, year-round, but many more are hired in the summer months when youngsters are in camp.
There are two campuses, one set aside for the use of children that have entered into the child welfare system and have great needs for social and environmental engagement. The other is a general camp for youngsters, with the camp fee at $275 for a week, and space for gatherings of adults.
Bloodworth told Chamber members and their guests Thursday that the success this inaugural year was due in large part to the influence sacrifice and giving of local residents, and that he hopes the community will embrace it as “theirs.”
He took the opportunity to ask the crowd members to volunteer this Christmas as elves or play other, perhaps non-costumed roles in the big Christmas being held there for 350 foster children. Every child in camp will get at least three gifts chosen from the wish lists they will submit when they’re registered for camp.
Blue Springs Camps and Retreats With a Mission is the formal name of the 90-acre facility but it’s more commonly known as Camp Anderson. The organization began in Old Town, but the headquarters and main campus has since been moved here to the 90-acre Blue Springs location.
Bloodworth has predicted in the past that the full build-out will likely take eight years.
Bloodworth said local business owner Bob Pforte and BCF were key and generous players in the deal that brought the Blue Springs property into the Ministries’ fold.
Some time ago, the waterfront side of the property had been sold off from the original footprint of the conference center. Pforte, who acquired it then, agreed to sell it to Camp Anderson Ministries in a no-interest financing arrangement spread out over a generous time frame. That’s what the Baptist College of Florida did, too, Bloodworth said. Both actions were critical in making it possible to move forward. Without the waterfront parcel, Bloodworth said, the project would not have been possible as envisioned.
Bloodworth said he’s hoping local businesses will likewise see the new operation here as a worthy 501©3 that they can support.
Camp Anderson partners with the child-welfare system, private concerns and entities in various religious organizations in providing Christian-based summer camps, retreats, conferences and other events that support young people and their caregivers. There are programs there, too, for groups of adults on retreat or in conference gatherings.
On Thursday, Bloodworth held drawings in which he gave away six summer camp visits for children. Some of the winners will have no trouble finding a child to gift with that ticket: Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett was one of them. Tammy Dasher, tapped to be the first director of Jackson County’s new autism transition center is another. David Melvin, the engineer that has been involved in that project and who engages in many mission projects himself, also won. Jackson County Commissioner and architect Paul Donofro Jr. won a ticket as well, and Lori Greg, of The Pregnancy Center was also a winner. The sixth ticket was passed along by the winner to Jackson County School Superintendent Steve Benton.