Jackson County Chamber of Commerce meets at Blue Springs Camp Anderson

Bloodworth told Chamber members and their guests Thursday that the success this inaugural year was due in large part to the influence sacrifice and giving of local residents, and that he hopes the community will embrace it as “theirs.”

He took the opportunity to ask the crowd members to volunteer this Christmas as elves or play other, perhaps non-costumed roles in the big Christmas being held there for 350 foster children. Every child in camp will get at least three gifts chosen from the wish lists they will submit when they’re registered for camp.

Blue Springs Camps and Retreats With a Mission is the formal name of the 90-acre facility but it’s more commonly known as Camp Anderson. The organization began in Old Town, but the headquarters and main campus has since been moved here to the 90-acre Blue Springs location.

Bloodworth has predicted in the past that the full build-out will likely take eight years.

Bloodworth said local business owner Bob Pforte and BCF were key and generous players in the deal that brought the Blue Springs property into the Ministries’ fold.