Jackson County Chamber of Commerce party breaks new ground

The 2022 Jackson County Chamber of Commerce gala was like none other in the 94-year-history of the organization.

In just a couple of things they held to tradition. The traditional gavel pass was held, as outgoing chairman Ben Odom turned that responsibility over to incoming Chairwoman Carmen Smith.

Smith, who leads the non-profit Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, said the business community need not fear that a non-profit executive doesn’t know what for-profits face every day. Smith said she faces those same challenges and hopes that 2022 will prove her out as an effective chair. Advocacy on the behalf of the business community, she said, will be one focus for her, along with promoting unity, diversity, equity and inclusion.

And the Chamber also, as usual, named a Board Member of the Year. That honor went to Wendy Blair.

Blair had been in line to take over as chairperson this year but recently took a job that will take her out of the area. Smith had been in line to be her vice chair this year, then take the helm next year as is the Chamber tradition. Smith only found out about a week ago that she had to step up early.