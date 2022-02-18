Jackson County Chamber of Commerce party breaks new ground

The 2022 Jackson County Chamber of Commerce gala was like none other in the 94-year-history of the organization.
In just a couple of things they held to tradition. The traditional gavel pass was held, as outgoing chairman Ben Odom turned that responsibility over to incoming Chairwoman Carmen Smith.
Smith, who leads the non-profit Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, said the business community need not fear that a non-profit executive doesn’t know what for-profits face every day. Smith said she faces those same challenges and hopes that 2022 will prove her out as an effective chair. Advocacy on the behalf of the business community, she said, will be one focus for her, along with promoting unity, diversity, equity and inclusion.
And the Chamber also, as usual, named a Board Member of the Year. That honor went to Wendy Blair.
Blair had been in line to take over as chairperson this year but recently took a job that will take her out of the area. Smith had been in line to be her vice chair this year, then take the helm next year as is the Chamber tradition. Smith only found out about a week ago that she had to step up early.
And the Chamber had plans to name its Citizen of the Year at the gathering Thursday, but that didn’t take place because the honoree could not be there. Instead, the Citizen will be revealed at the Chambers next power lunch gathering.
Those were just about the only traditional elements to the party. Several things made it unique.
Its format was different this year. The Chamber shifted from its traditional formal banquet and guest speaker. Instead, the Chamber skipped the guest speaker this year and guests had no assigned seating. They weren’t served at table: They found their own places to sit, and made their own plates at food stations. That allowed for another big change in the annual event.
Local businesses were front and center. They provided the food. Not just one but many were chosen to bring their things to the table. Farmhouse Chick kicked things off with a massive charcuterie tray with meats, cheeses and more that the crowd tore into with gusto.
Martin’s Harvest near Cottondale provided the salad greens at the next stop. Green Gate Olive Grove brought a selection of its added-value products like balsamic vinegar that some used to dress those salads.
Little Pesce’s turned out chicken Alfredo and shrimp Alfredo with garlic bread.
Grady’s Seafood of Graceville served up fried shrimp and onion rings.
The Salt Block of Marianna brought beef tenderloin and a truffle-oil carrot dish.
Kountry Candy Store toward Alford had chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. Mimi’s Makery provided traditional and chocolate cheesecakes.
This year’s party was held in Campbellton rather than in Marianna, where it usually takes place. It was at a local business that had been caught up in a tough challenge almost as soon as it opened. The Chamber had a hand in helping Southern Fields Brewery and its owner, Brian Walker, meet that difficulty brought on by COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on gatherings as the nation battled the pandemic.
“Brian’s business was shut down during the pandemic about one month after it opened for the first time,” explained Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling. “We worked hard with state officials and secured a meeting for Brian with the then-DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears to make a case to the Governors that Breweries were different than bars because they are manufacturers. He was eventually able to reopen sooner than bars in Florida because he has food on site,” she said.
He certainly had food on his site Thursday. One big room was fully devoted to it.
The fact that the Chamber held its party there might be considered a manifestation of the organization’s theme for the evening.
“Tonight’s event was less about celebrating our 94-year history and our successes of 2021 and more about celebrating some of the hardest hit businesses in our community and the fact that they have overcome and are thriving again,” she said.
The party format change seemed to please the crowd. They mingled constantly, with few sitting at tables for long stretches. And Thursday’s party was the “highest-grossing” of all time, according to Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling. More than 200, she estimated, attended the event and sponsorships were higher than normal.
Outside in the beer garden, Jesse Roberts and Joe Rutherford played and sang for the crowd. There was some recorded music inside, as well. But that inside music could barely be heard over the din of voices in conversation.